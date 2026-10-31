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Russians have killed approximately 120 members of the clergy in Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Russia has killed approximately 120 members of the clergy and damaged 800 religious buildings. Some of them are millennium-old monuments.

Russians have killed approximately 120 members of the clergy in Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

russia deliberately killed about 120 members of the clergy in Ukraine during the Russian-Ukrainian war. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with This Week on Capitol Hill, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, about 800 religious buildings have been destroyed or damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

Some of them were a thousand years old, and they were massively attacked with drones and missiles—both cruise and ballistic. This is horror and madness. And it is not about money. It is about our heritage, history, art, and architecture. They simply cannot be repaired

—the head of state noted.

He stressed that "this is very painful for all of us and, of course, first and foremost for our clergy."

To recap

During his visit to Türkiye, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and congratulated him on the 35th anniversary of his enthronement, which will take place in a few days—on November 2.

"There is nothing sacred": Russians strike a church in Khmelnytskyi region — Regional Military Administration20.10.26, 01:44 • 9898 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineCulture
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