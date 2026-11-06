The Russian Federation attacked an energy facility in Zhytomyr — how serious is the damage?

Illustrative photo

The Russian army attacked an energy infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr, said Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

The enemy attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Zhytomyr territorial community. Repair crews are working at the site, assessing the extent of the damage to the equipment and the measures necessary to restore power supply - Bunechko wrote.

According to him, it will be possible to provide details about the time required for the repair work later, after an expert assessment.

We remind you

In the capital, the situation with energy supplies has deteriorated, and the pressure in the water supply system has decreased. Kyivvodokanal is switching power supply to generators.