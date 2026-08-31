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The Russian dry cargo ship attacked near Novorossiysk drifted toward Turkey and ran aground

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

After the attack, the crew abandoned the «OMSKY-107», and the unmanned vessel drifted toward the Turkish coast. The ship ran aground near Şile.

The Russian dry cargo ship attacked near Novorossiysk drifted toward Turkey and ran aground

The 108-meter cargo ship "OMSKIY-107" under the Russian flag, which came under attack near Novorossiysk, ran aground off the coast of Turkey. The vessel was carried onto Alacali Beach in the Şile district near Istanbul, Turkish agency DHA reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, after the attack, the crew abandoned the "OMSKIY-107" in lifeboats. After that, the unmanned bulk carrier continued to drift.

Local residents noticed the vessel approaching the shore and notified the relevant services. Coast guard units were dispatched to the area.

The ship's bridge was severely damaged

After drifting, the "OMSKIY-107" reached Alacali Beach and ran aground. Turkish services secured the area and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

The released footage shows significant damage to the vessel. In particular, the ship's bridge was burned and partially destroyed.

Eyewitnesses also captured on video the moment when the unmanned Russian bulk carrier approached the coast and eventually ran aground.

A state of emergency was declared in Novorossiysk after an attack by Ukrainian drones12.08.26, 14:59 • 3982 views

Stepan Haftko

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