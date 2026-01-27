"The role of an intelligence officer undercover as a journalist suits me better": Inna Kardash turned out to be a KGB agent-journalist

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
05:43 PM • 5518 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
04:28 PM • 11534 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 12119 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 20523 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 16464 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 32358 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 20779 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 16338 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 29780 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 27026 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
93%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian liesPhotoJanuary 27, 09:41 AM • 29151 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 33089 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 17662 views
When and how to submit meter readings02:54 PM • 16184 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 10765 views
Publications
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 20523 views
When and how to submit meter readings02:54 PM • 16344 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 32359 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 33245 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget itJanuary 27, 11:34 AM • 29780 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Jennifer Lopez
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideo06:07 PM • 2790 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict05:26 PM • 3744 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 10876 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 17776 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 30034 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
The Diplomat

"The role of an intelligence officer undercover as a journalist suits me better": Inna Kardash turned out to be a KGB agent-journalist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

The Security Service of Ukraine detained Belarusian journalist Inna Kardash in Kyiv, who had been working for the Belarusian KGB since 2015. She attempted to infiltrate the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to gather intelligence and recruit agents.

"The role of an intelligence officer undercover as a journalist suits me better": Inna Kardash turned out to be a KGB agent-journalist

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a Belarusian spy in Kyiv who worked for the KGB and attempted to infiltrate the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR MO) to gather intelligence and recruit agents. She was identified as Belarusian journalist Inna Kardash, who had been working in Ukraine as a journalist under cover since 2020, and her candidacy as an agent was approved by the highest leadership of Belarus. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SSU. 

Details 

As reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the GUR, a deeply undercover spy who had been working for the KGB of Belarus since 2015 and was attempting to infiltrate one of the units of Ukrainian military intelligence was detained in Kyiv. 

"As part of a joint, long-term, and comprehensive special operation by the internal security of the GUR MO of Ukraine and SSU investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, a spy from the Belarusian KGB who attempted to infiltrate one of the units of Ukrainian military intelligence was exposed. The 35-year-old enemy agent was detained in Kyiv and charged with espionage," the GUR reported.

As part of the special operation, which lasted several months, SSU officers and GUR internal security documented the criminal activities of the Belarusian spy and played an operational game with her – feeding her disinformation under the guise of secret data. 

The spy is currently in custody. She faces 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, the intelligence service summarized.

According to sources in Ukrainian special services, the person in question is Belarusian journalist Inna Kardash. 

The Security Service of Ukraine published a video of Kardash's conversation with her handler, where she admits to working as a journalist under cover: "It's just that the role of an intelligence officer under the guise of a journalist suits me better. That's the truth. I'm very good at obtaining information." 

"Imagine you are on a long-term assignment, then every month, depending on the circumstances, I offer you 3,000 euros to start," her handler told her. 

According to him, the agent's espionage was approved by the highest leadership of Belarus.

As stated by the SSU, already during the full-scale invasion, the agent's handler instructed her to travel to one of the EU countries for additional briefing. The woman crossed the border under a fabricated pretext of a medical examination.

To contact the Belarusian special services officer in the European Union, the suspect purchased a new smartphone with a "disposable" SIM card and then disposed of the gadget.

In the recordings, the handler says: "Reset to factory settings and just accidentally break it." 

After returning to Kyiv, the agent tried to get a job in one of the staff units of our state's Military Intelligence, where she came under the development of the GUR's Internal Security. 

"I'm just great because my fingers don't sweat in principle, my fingerprints are hard to take, meaning my fingers are hard to calculate. My heartbeat is weak, and I've already taught myself. I understood sooner or later that I would have a polygraph, and I'm ready for it," the agent admits, having received instructions on how to successfully pass a polygraph. 

Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv27.01.26, 19:43 • 5528 views

Addition

From 2012 to 2015, Kardash worked for "United Company" and "Maxbet," and from 2018 to 2019, she collaborated with "Tutbaymedia."

After that, Kardash collaborated with many foreign media as a freelance journalist. In 2020, Kardash officially started working for the "Ukraine" TV channel in Belarus. She was detained several times while covering protests. Presumably, Kardash left Belarus in late 2020.

In Ukraine, Kardash worked for the currently sanctioned TV channel "112," and then got a job at the Interfax news agency.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv