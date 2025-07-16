The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister

The Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine, UNN reports.

261 people's deputies voted for Shmyhal's resignation.

Voting results by factions:

• "Servant of the People" – "for" 190;

• "European Solidarity" – "for" 0;

• "Batkivshchyna" – "for" 7;

• "Platform for Life and Peace" – "for" 12;

• "Holos" – "for" 7;

• "Restoration of Ukraine" – "for" 10;

• "For the Future" – "for" 13;

• "Dovira" – "for" 12.

Shmyhal's resignation means the automatic resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers.

Tomorrow, July 17, a new prime minister will be appointed. Then the prime minister submits proposals for the appointment of new ministers. The President submits proposals for the appointment of the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Context

On July 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine to First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

On July 15, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal's resignation letter was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

Yulia Svyrydenko, whom Zelenskyy offered to head the government, outlined priority tasks: strengthening the economy, expanding support programs for Ukrainians, and scaling up weapons production. She emphasized deregulation, expenditure reduction, and entrepreneurship protection.

UNN sources reported that today, July 16, a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction will take place. Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko will be present at it and will present candidates for ministerial positions.

People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko stated that Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko refused to replace Rustem Umerov as Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Therefore, Denys Shmyhal's candidacy was proposed.