The President of the Czech Republic presented his plan for post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Czech President Petr Pavel presented a plan for post-war reconstruction of Ukraine in Rome. It envisages attracting private capital, institutional reforms, and shared responsibility of allies.

The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, presented his plan for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction in Rome, which envisages the creation of an ambitious framework architecture with private capital, institutional reforms, and shared responsibility of allies. Pavel said this during his speech at the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, reports UNN correspondent.

Now we need more ambitious framework constructions, where there will be private capital, institutional reforms, and a strategic vision. I want to talk now about the main pillars of such a strategy. This is not an exhaustive list, but these are important elements for the architecture that we consider important.

- said Pavel.

According to him, firstly, a broader coalition is needed that will bring the EU closer to the USA, Great Britain, Canada, and Japan. He emphasized that reconstruction of such a scale must be based on shared responsibility.

Secondly, it is necessary to move from fragmented cooperation to unified cooperation, it is necessary to have a center that can direct such directions, ensuring delivery and monitoring.

"This also involves expanding the platform where we can track what is happening," Pavel added.

He emphasized that, thirdly, reconstruction should be a driving force managed by individuals and participants.

"We must have common tools, for example, common loans and the use of frozen Russian assets to support the reconstruction process," Pavel noted.

Fourth, Ukrainian reconstruction must move with integration into the single European market.

The reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine after the end of the war with Russia will cost approximately 1 trillion dollars over a period of 14 years.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

