Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he would personally urge Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Turkey for talks. This was reported by UNN with reference to Le Monde.

Details

I will try to talk to Putin – the president said at a press conference in Beijing before a scheduled stop in Moscow.

It costs me nothing to tell him: "Hey, comrade Putin, go to Istanbul for negotiations, for God's sake" - he added.

Supplement

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Ankara or Istanbul. If Putin arrives, the Ukrainian leader is ready to do everything to agree on a ceasefire.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian delegation will arrive in Istanbul on May 15 and will wait there for the Ukrainian side.

Russian "mass media" spread rumors that Putin would not fly to Istanbul for negotiations with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It was reported that the "president's security service" does not plan a visit of the Russian dictator to Turkey. At the same time, it was reported that the flight unit "Russia" is preparing a plane for Lavrov and Ushakov to fly to Istanbul.

US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg expressed hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in possible peace negotiations in Istanbul.

Donald Trump stated that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will take part in peace negotiations on the war in Ukraine, which will be held in Turkey on Thursday, May 15.