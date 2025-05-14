The President of Brazil will ask Putin to hold negotiations with Zelenskyy in Istanbul

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood
05:00 AM • 12279 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

04:00 AM • 52770 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 34728 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 104319 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 81354 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 91764 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 86404 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180448 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 73694 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180679 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
63%
747mm
Popular news

Orbán accused Ukraine of conducting an intelligence operation against Hungary

02:02 AM • 30968 views

Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow reports - Reuters

02:36 AM • 29926 views

Macron called on the EU to increase pressure on Israel due to the humanitarian situation in Gaza

02:58 AM • 3312 views

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

04:19 AM • 20541 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

05:20 AM • 11648 views
Publications

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

04:00 AM • 52849 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 104392 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 83535 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180484 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180708 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Poland

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

06:55 AM • 1310 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 36408 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 96593 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 95460 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 95887 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

The Washington Post

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

The President of Brazil will ask Putin to hold negotiations with Zelenskyy in Istanbul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 818 views

Brazilian President Lula da Silva will personally appeal to Putin with a request to meet with Zelenskyy in Turkey. Zelenskyy is also ready for negotiations in Ankara or Istanbul.

The President of Brazil will ask Putin to hold negotiations with Zelenskyy in Istanbul

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he would personally urge Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Turkey for talks. This was reported by UNN with reference to Le Monde.

Details

I will try to talk to Putin 

– the president said at a press conference in Beijing before a scheduled stop in Moscow.

It costs me nothing to tell him: "Hey, comrade Putin, go to Istanbul for negotiations, for God's sake"

- he added.

Supplement

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Ankara or Istanbul. If Putin arrives, the Ukrainian leader is ready to do everything to agree on a ceasefire.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian delegation will arrive in Istanbul on May 15 and will wait there for the Ukrainian side.

Russian "mass media" spread rumors that Putin would not fly to Istanbul for negotiations with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It was reported that the "president's security service" does not plan a visit of the Russian dictator to Turkey. At the same time, it was reported that the flight unit "Russia" is preparing a plane for Lavrov and Ushakov to fly to Istanbul.

US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg expressed hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in possible peace negotiations in Istanbul.

Donald Trump stated that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will take part in peace negotiations on the war in Ukraine, which will be held in Turkey on Thursday, May 15.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Keith Kellogg
Marco Rubio
Beijing
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Ankara
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brent
$66.30
Bitcoin
$103,913.70
S&P 500
$5,902.12
Tesla
$335.92
Газ TTF
$35.65
Золото
$3,237.05
Ethereum
$2,674.87