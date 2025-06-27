$41.590.08
The package of US sanctions can play a crucial and decisive role in achieving a truce - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Senator Lindsey Graham's bill on sanctions against Russia can play a decisive role in achieving a truce. This bill is supported by 82 US senators.

The package of US sanctions can play a crucial and decisive role in achieving a truce - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The bill on new US sanctions against Russia could play a decisive or defining role in achieving a truce in the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. This was stated by Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha during the press conference "Fair Play: How to Make Sanctions Work," a correspondent for UNN reports.

Details

We welcome Senator Lindsey Graham's bill. I am convinced that these are the sanctions that are needed from the US today. As we understand, 82 senators currently support this bill in the Senate, which is a significant number. And we believe that this package, if adopted, can play a decisive and defining role in achieving a truce. It is extremely important that work on this track continues, and we also expect strong decisions from our American friends to force Russia to peace and to real peace negotiations. Russia is an existential threat to all of Europe and the Euro-Atlantic space

- Sybiha said.

He emphasized that in order to stop Russia, extraordinary and courageous decisions must be made, based on unity and support for Ukraine from partners.

We are deeply grateful for it. And I would especially like to thank the EU Special Representative for Sanctions, David O'Sullivan, and his team for their diligent work to strengthen pressure on Russia and prevent circumvention of sanctions.

- Sybiha added.

Reminder

US Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican Party) stated that the Senate plans to adopt a law on the imposition of devastating sanctions against Russia in response to Vladimir Putin's actions regarding Ukraine.

Graham proposes to amend his bill on sanctions against Russia to exempt countries that contribute to Ukraine's defense capabilities from a 500-percent duty on trade with the aggressor country.

US President Donald Trump is likely to ignore Europe's request to tighten sanctions against Russia, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, noting that the US still wants room for negotiations on a peace agreement.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

