01:29 PM • 5412 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
11:57 AM • 18720 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 21607 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 14528 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 20664 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM • 29391 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 39616 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
January 18, 10:58 AM • 60091 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 48097 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 79247 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:57 AM • 18728 views
The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv has risen to 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, the number of injured has risen to 8 people. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the enemy strike.

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv has risen to 8

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, the number of injured has risen to 8. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

The number of injured continues to grow. As of this minute, there are 8 wounded.

- Syniehubov reported.

According to him, search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the enemy strike.

Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 19: there are dead and wounded19.01.26, 15:44 • 1596 views

Recall

Kharkiv is under attack by enemy KABs, explosions were heard. Later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov added that three strikes on the city had been recorded.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv