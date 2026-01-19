The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv has risen to 8

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, the number of injured has risen to 8. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

The number of injured continues to grow. As of this minute, there are 8 wounded. - Syniehubov reported.

According to him, search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the enemy strike.

Recall

Kharkiv is under attack by enemy KABs, explosions were heard. Later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov added that three strikes on the city had been recorded.