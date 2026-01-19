Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 19: there are dead and wounded
Kyiv
On January 19, Kharkiv was hit by Russian KABs. As a result of the attack, there are dead and wounded.
As a result of Russian KAB strikes on Kharkiv on January 19, there are dead and wounded. This was reported by UNN with reference to Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Head of Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov.
Details
Terekhov noted that Russian KABs hit the private sector of the Slobidskyi district, as a result of which private houses were destroyed.
As a result of the enemy KAB strike on the private sector of the Slobidskyi district, there are dead and wounded, private houses were destroyed
Syniehubov announced similar information. He noted that a woman was killed.
One woman died as a result of an enemy KAB strike on the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. Another person was injured
