Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 19: there are dead and wounded

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 2044 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 13106 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 15984 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 11569 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 18034 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM • 27545 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 38553 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 59651 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 47827 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 78885 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bessent: Annexation of Greenland is best for Greenland, Europe, and the United StatesJanuary 19, 04:03 AM • 20964 views
Kremlin prepares Russians for peace rejection, using Medvedchuk for this - ISWJanuary 19, 04:31 AM • 19489 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhoto08:40 AM • 13416 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 29711 views
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of Energy10:04 AM • 15066 views
Publications
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 13106 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine11:54 AM • 15984 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 29872 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 61613 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 100131 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Canada
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhoto08:40 AM • 13476 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 13112 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 25056 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 37476 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 33892 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 19: there are dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

On January 19, Kharkiv was hit by Russian KABs. As a result of the attack, there are dead and wounded.

Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 19: there are dead and wounded

As a result of Russian KAB strikes on Kharkiv on January 19, there are dead and wounded. This was reported by UNN with reference to Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Head of Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

Terekhov noted that Russian KABs hit the private sector of the Slobidskyi district, as a result of which private houses were destroyed.

As a result of the enemy KAB strike on the private sector of the Slobidskyi district, there are dead and wounded, private houses were destroyed

 - the post says.

Syniehubov announced similar information. He noted that a woman was killed.

One woman died as a result of an enemy KAB strike on the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. Another person was injured

- reported the head of the OVA.

In Kharkiv, Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility with four missiles, the damage is significant - mayor19.01.26, 11:00 • 3230 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv