The number of people affected by the attacks in the Odesa region has risen to three; there is also a casualty in the Dnipropetrovsk region

As a result of Russian attacks, the number of people injured at a market in a suburb of Odesa has risen to three. At the same time, the enemy attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery nearly 20 times. UNN reports.

Details

According to the Odesa Regional Military Administration, two more men, born in 1972 and 1978, sought medical assistance.

They did not require hospitalization. Doctors are providing the injured with all the necessary assistance - reads a statement by Oleg Kiper, head of the Regional Military Administration.

Meanwhile, as Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported, one person was injured.

In Nikopol district, the enemy targeted Nikopol and the Myrove and Pokrovske communities. A fire broke out. In Kryvyi Rih district, the district center and the Apostolove community came under attack. An administrative building was damaged. A 29-year-old woman was injured. She will receive outpatient treatment. In Synelnykove district, the Vasylkivka and Petropavlivka communities came under attack. Fires broke out. An agricultural enterprise was damaged in the Troitske community of Pavlohrad district - he stated.

We remind you

On the night of September 8, Kyiv came under a missile attack; at least five explosions were heard, and a residential building and a car were damaged.