The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 19 after more than two hours of Shahed drone attacks – mayor

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a significant increase in the number of casualties as a result of a massive night raid that lasted almost 2.5 hours. Russian troops launched 25 attack drones at the city, deliberately targeting residential areas and medical facilities, causing large-scale fires and destruction. This was reported by UNN.

Details

As of the morning of January 24, 19 injured residents are known to have suffered from fire and shrapnel. Ihor Terekhov emphasized that this was a deliberate attack on the civilian population.

It was a deliberate strike on a peaceful city – on people who simply live, work, raise children – Terekhov wrote.

Deliberate strike on civilians

Enemy strikes hit high-rise buildings and the private sector, leaving many Kharkiv residents homeless. The attack was particularly cynical due to hits on social infrastructure facilities.

Strikes – on residential buildings. On high-rise buildings and the private sector. On a dormitory where displaced persons live. As a result of the hits, a hospital and a maternity hospital were also damaged – the mayor noted in his report.

Currently, emergency services, medics, police, and numerous volunteer groups are working to eliminate the consequences at the sites of the strikes.