12:59 AM • 10019 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 24356 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 25277 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 23843 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 22527 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 39304 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 34797 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 19953 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 26671 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 60394 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 19 after more than two hours of Shahed drone attacks – mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

As a result of a massive night attack by 25 Shahed drones on Kharkiv, the number of injured has risen to 19 people. The strikes hit residential areas, a hospital, and a maternity hospital.

The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 19 after more than two hours of Shahed drone attacks – mayor

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a significant increase in the number of casualties as a result of a massive night raid that lasted almost 2.5 hours. Russian troops launched 25 attack drones at the city, deliberately targeting residential areas and medical facilities, causing large-scale fires and destruction. This was reported by UNN.

Details

As of the morning of January 24, 19 injured residents are known to have suffered from fire and shrapnel. Ihor Terekhov emphasized that this was a deliberate attack on the civilian population.

It was a deliberate strike on a peaceful city – on people who simply live, work, raise children

– Terekhov wrote.

Deliberate strike on civilians

Enemy strikes hit high-rise buildings and the private sector, leaving many Kharkiv residents homeless. The attack was particularly cynical due to hits on social infrastructure facilities.

Strikes – on residential buildings. On high-rise buildings and the private sector. On a dormitory where displaced persons live. As a result of the hits, a hospital and a maternity hospital were also damaged

– the mayor noted in his report.

Currently, emergency services, medics, police, and numerous volunteer groups are working to eliminate the consequences at the sites of the strikes. 

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv