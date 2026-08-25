The National Security and Defense Council stated that restricting Russian content would affect generations of Ukrainians

Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the National Security and Defense Council’s Center for Countering Disinformation, said that restrictions on Russian content would have consequences for Ukrainian society in the coming years. He also singled out children’s content, stressing that it is particularly important. He reported this on his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

The consequences of many of today’s decisions concerning restrictions on Russian content, such as "Masha and the Bear," various Russian artists and films, will become visible over the coming years. This is similar to the issue of Ukrainian dubbing at one time, as well as decisions to support Ukrainian products. This affects the generations that are growing up and do not receive a Russian view of the world from early childhood – Andrii Kovalenko explains.

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He also noted the work of the NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation team in this area. In addition, he added that the issue of content for children is also particularly important.

For me personally, this is a question of children. Those who know me are well aware that children’s content is a matter of worldview-level importance to me. I think in fairly clear categories: today’s children are tomorrow’s adults who choose the government and the country’s course. Children are tomorrow’s adults who themselves become representatives of the government and determine the decisions by which the country will live. Children are tomorrow’s representatives of the elites, civil society, state-sector employees and businesspeople who shape this country. How they perceive this world depends on their basic worldview – Kovalenko stressed.

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The Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation also noted that propaganda content can shape children’s worldview through humor and visual images, although its influence is not always immediately noticeable.

I have always not cared about political expediency, because politics as such is rather primitive and reactive, aimed at other categories of society. What we, the NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation team, have already managed to do regarding this cartoon, many pro-Russian bloggers and music will matter for Ukrainian society in the long term. And this is the most important thing – Kovalenko concluded.

We remind you

The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported draft laws banning Russian music content in the service sector and expanding the requirement to use the Ukrainian language for officials and educators. Fines are предусмотрed for violations.