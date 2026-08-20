Companies of the "Rusal" group, Russian officials, and the creators of the animated series "Masha and the Bear" — who has been hit by Ukraine's new sanctions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed four decrees enacting decisions by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on imposing sanctions against enterprises in Russia’s military-industrial complex, companies belonging to the sanctioned "Rusal" group, collaborators, senior Russian officials, and the authors and distributors of the animated series "Masha and the Bear," UNN reports, citing the Office of the President.

Details

Under one of the decisions, sanctions were imposed on 28 Russian citizens, 36 Russian companies, and one Chinese company. They include enterprises involved in supply chains for high-precision industrial equipment, tools and components, electronics, and raw materials in circumvention of sanctions. Restrictions were also imposed on enterprises that manufacture and repair military and specialized equipment, conduct research in the field of drones, and develop specialized equipment and software for the needs of Russian security agencies.

Under another decision, Ukraine imposed sanctions on five enterprises of the "Rusal" group and nine Russian citizens associated with these companies. They are alumina importers and aluminum producers for the needs of Russia’s military-industrial complex. In circumvention of sanctions, nonferrous metallurgy enterprises also receive raw materials and provide products for the manufacture of military equipment, missile and artillery weapons, and military aircraft.

Under another decision, sanctions were imposed on 45 individuals and eight legal entities. They include senior Russian officials who justify and promote Russia’s armed aggression, the occupation of Ukrainian territories, and assist the Russian invaders, as well as entities serving Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In particular, sanctions were imposed on former lawmaker from the "Party of Regions" Yuriy Ivanyushchenko. He is a suspect in criminal proceedings concerning the legalization of land plots worth more than 160 million hryvnias. Enterprises associated with him also operate in temporarily occupied Crimea; he maintains ties with representatives of Russia’s criminal and business circles and has repeatedly visited russia since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on former MP Ivanyushchenko

"We continue to systematically identify and restrict the activities of enterprises working for Russia’s military-industrial complex. We expect our partners to support these efforts, and European companies to cease any interaction with such Russian enterprises, in particular with companies of the "Rusal" group. Sanctions must not only indicate involvement in Russia’s war machine, but also actually deprive it of resources and international ties," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the Adviser and Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy.

Sanctions were also imposed on five Russians and four organizations involved in the creation and distribution of the animated series "Masha and the Bear," which spreads pro-Russian narratives disguised as children’s content, posing a threat to Ukraine’s national security.

From now on, the sanctions apply to the studio "Animaccord," which created the animated series, its founder, CEO, as well as the screenwriter, director and producer, the series co-author who pays funds into the budget of the aggressor state, and the owner of the rights to this propaganda cartoon.

"We must respond separately to Russian propaganda, especially when it is directed at children and distributed through major international platforms," Vladyslav Vlasiuk added.

Ukraine will provide partners with all the necessary information to synchronize sanctions in international jurisdictions.

To remind

As UNN reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russia’s military complex, and against those individuals who themselves became, in one way or another, part of the Russian way of life and maintain ties with this state despite even such a war.