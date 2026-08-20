Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on former MP Ivanyushchenko

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against former MP Yurii Ivaniushchenko, UNN reports, citing Decree No. 746/2026.

To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated August 20, 2026, "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)" — the decree says.

Among those against whom sanctions have been imposed is former MP Yurii Ivaniushchenko.

Ivaniushchenko Yurii Volodymyrovych (Иванющенко Юрий Владимирович, Ivaniushchenko Yurii, Ivaniushchenko Iurii), born February 21, 1959. Citizenship: Ukraine, the Republic of Bulgaria, the Russian Federation — the document says.

The decree also establishes a list of restrictive measures imposed on the former MP:

1) deprivation of state awards of Ukraine and other forms of recognition;

2) blocking of assets — temporary deprivation of the right to use and dispose of assets belonging to an individual or legal entity, as well as assets in respect of which such person may directly or indirectly (through other individuals or legal entities) take actions identical in substance to exercising the right to dispose of them;

3) restriction of trade operations (complete termination);

4) restriction, partial or complete termination of the transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine (complete termination);

5) prevention of the withdrawal of capital outside Ukraine;

6) suspension of the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations;

7) termination or suspension of licenses and other permits, the receipt (possession) of which is a condition for carrying out a certain type of activity, including termination or suspension of special permits for the use of subsoil;

8) prohibition on participation in the privatization or lease of state property by residents of a foreign state and persons directly or indirectly controlled by residents of a foreign state or acting in their interests;

9) prohibition on carrying out public and defense procurement of goods, works and services from legal entities — residents of a foreign state that are state-owned, and legal entities whose authorized capital shares are owned by a foreign state, as well as public and defense procurement from other business entities that sell goods, works or services originating from a foreign state to which sanctions have been applied pursuant to this Law;

10) prohibition or restriction on foreign non-military vessels and warships entering the territorial sea of Ukraine, its internal waters and ports, and on aircraft entering Ukraine's airspace or landing in Ukraine (complete prohibition);

11) complete or partial prohibition on transactions involving securities issued by persons subject to sanctions pursuant to this Law (complete prohibition);

12) prohibition on increasing the amount of the authorized capital of business companies or enterprises in which a resident of a foreign state, a foreign state, or a legal entity whose participant is a nonresident or a foreign state owns 10 percent or more of the authorized capital or has influence over the management or activities of the legal entity;

13) termination of trade agreements, joint projects and industrial programs in certain areas, including security and defense;

14) prohibition on the transfer of technologies and rights to intellectual property rights;

15) cancellation of official visits, meetings and negotiations on the conclusion of contracts or agreements;

16) prohibition on acquiring ownership of land plots;

17) other sanctions that correspond to the principles of their application established by this Law (prohibition on concluding contracts and carrying out transactions).

Context

In March 2026 the NABU appealed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the SBU regarding the imposition of sanctions against Ivaniushchenko. The bureau stated that during the investigation it had uncovered stable financial ties between the former member of the Party of Regions and the Russian Federation.

In particular, NABU uncovered evidence that companies linked to Ivanyushchenko were operating in the temporarily occupied territories and in the territory of the Russian Federation and paying taxes to the Russian budget.

In 2026, according to media reports, NABU and SAPO conducted searches at courts and among representatives of the Office of the Prosecutor General in the Ivanyushchenko case.

According to media reports, the investigative actions were related to the closure of the Ivanyushchenko case in 2019 and the lifting of seizures from his accounts abroad. Investigators believe that judges and prosecutors helped lift the seizure of Ivanyushchenko's funds in Switzerland.

In 2025, law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme to seize and subsequently legalize 18 hectares of state-owned land with a market value of over UAH 160 million, organized by Ivanyushchenko and property developer Vladyslava Molchanova.

Subsequently, NABU put Ivanyushchenko on its wanted list.