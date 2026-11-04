National Police suspended police officers following investigative actions by NABU

The National Police confirms NABU investigative actions and has suspended the police officers against whom the relevant procedural measures were taken. This is stated in a statement by the National Police on November 4, UNN reports.

The National Police of Ukraine is assisting with NABU investigative actions. By decision of the leadership of the National Police of Ukraine, the police officers against whom the relevant procedural measures were taken have been suspended from performing their official duties for the duration of the internal investigation. We call on everyone to refrain from premature conclusions and assessments until a comprehensive and objective investigation is completed and the relevant decisions are made - the National Police said in a statement.

Recall

Operation "Carthage" has been extended. NABU and SAPO reported on November 4 that they had uncovered a scheme involving bribes for the "unimpeded" operation of call centers and other illegal businesses, with the involvement of current senior officials of the SBU, the National Police, the Prosecutor General's Office, and representatives of criminal circles.

NABU and SAPO conduct searches at SBU employees’ premises — statement