National Police suspended police officers following investigative actions by NABU

$45.670.1351.060.01
ukenru
11:25 AM • 2208 views
The situation in the energy sector has been partially stabilized; most regions and Kyiv are returning to scheduled outages — Ukrenergo
10:57 AM • 9680 views
The European Commission does not specify an accession date for Ukraine, while providing a more ambitious roadmap for Moldova — Politico
09:59 AM • 13201 views
Death toll from Russia's airstrike on Komyshuvakha has risen to 37
07:37 AM • 20959 views
What is the situation with electricity and water in Kyiv — morning update
06:33 AM • 19766 views
Democrats gain control of Congress, dealing a blow to Trump
05:44 AM • 28150 views
Trump congratulated Democrats on their election victories and promised to work with them, but reminded them of his veto power
November 4, 05:04 AM • 33811 views
Trump said that Ukraine and Russia are close to reaching a peace deal
November 4, 04:38 AM • 25852 views
The EU ambassador called on the world not to lose focus on the war in Ukraine amid intensifying Russian attacks
November 4, 03:16 AM • 24245 views
Sweden has unveiled new CB90 CX unmanned boats equipped with missiles and air defense systems; earlier versions are already in use by UkrainePhoto
November 4, 02:37 AM • 23217 views
Ukraine, Moldova and Romania conducted a joint operation against cross-border crime
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Bridget Fonda appeared in public for the first time in a long while after 24 years away from HollywoodPhotoNovember 4, 02:05 AM • 20440 views
Chris Rock confessed how pornography addiction and infidelity destroyed his 20-year marriageNovember 4, 03:05 AM • 13718 views
Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who criticized aid to Ukraine despite having Ukrainian roots herself, is losing her seat in Congress November 4, 03:08 AM • 26015 views
In Italy, a bronze sword more than 3,300 years old was found on the bottom of a lake, and it remains sharp to this dayNovember 4, 04:05 AM • 16340 views
Due to Russian attacks, nuclear power plants reduced their output; power outages in Kyiv and 7 regions - Ministry of Energy10:30 AM • 13388 views
Publications
Tram and trolleybus services to be suspended in Kyiv – which buses can be used and is the metro operatingNovember 3, 05:35 PM • 48073 views
U.S. midterm elections — will Democrats be able to constrain Trump, and what does this mean for Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 3, 02:07 PM • 55742 views
Reservation in exchange for mobilization: why the government’s new idea has drawn criticism
Exclusive
November 3, 11:27 AM • 66373 views
“Shakhtar” - “Sporting”, “Atlético” - “Bayern” — preview of Matchday 4 of the Champions LeagueVideoNovember 2, 08:14 PM • 86910 views
From an 18-year-old debutant to an all-time record — how Yarmolenko made his way to 125 goals in the Ukrainian Premier LeaguePhotoVideoNovember 2, 05:35 PM • 95193 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Melania Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Italy, a bronze sword more than 3,300 years old was found on the bottom of a lake, and it remains sharp to this dayNovember 4, 04:05 AM • 16423 views
Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who criticized aid to Ukraine despite having Ukrainian roots herself, is losing her seat in Congress November 4, 03:08 AM • 26105 views
Chris Rock confessed how pornography addiction and infidelity destroyed his 20-year marriageNovember 4, 03:05 AM • 13792 views
Bridget Fonda appeared in public for the first time in a long while after 24 years away from HollywoodPhotoNovember 4, 02:05 AM • 20524 views
Canada has banned hockey players from Russia and Belarus from participating in the World Junior ChampionshipNovember 4, 01:31 AM • 28113 views
Actual
Fox News
The New York Times
FAB-500
Social network
Financial Times

National Police suspended police officers following investigative actions by NABU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1202 views

The National Police confirmed NABU's investigative actions and suspended the police officers involved for the duration of the internal investigation. Earlier, NABU and SAPO exposed a bribery scheme.

National Police suspended police officers following investigative actions by NABU

The National Police confirms NABU investigative actions and has suspended the police officers against whom the relevant procedural measures were taken. This is stated in a statement by the National Police on November 4, UNN reports.

The National Police of Ukraine is assisting with NABU investigative actions. By decision of the leadership of the National Police of Ukraine, the police officers against whom the relevant procedural measures were taken have been suspended from performing their official duties for the duration of the internal investigation. We call on everyone to refrain from premature conclusions and assessments until a comprehensive and objective investigation is completed and the relevant decisions are made

- the National Police said in a statement.

Recall

Operation "Carthage" has been extended. NABU and SAPO reported on November 4 that they had uncovered a scheme involving bribes for the "unimpeded" operation of call centers and other illegal businesses, with the involvement of current senior officials of the SBU, the National Police, the Prosecutor General's Office, and representatives of criminal circles.

NABU and SAPO conduct searches at SBU employees’ premises — statement04.11.26, 12:19 • 1468 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine