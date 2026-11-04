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NABU and SAPO conduct searches at SBU employees’ premises — statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

The SBU confirmed that NABU and SAPO conducted searches of its employees as part of several criminal proceedings. Earlier, an SBU official was accused of threatening detectives with a weapon.

NABU and SAPO conduct searches at SBU employees’ premises — statement

The Security Service of Ukraine confirms that NABU and SAPO are conducting searches today, November 4, since morning at the premises of SBU employees as part of "a number of criminal proceedings and relevant court rulings." This is stated in a statement by the SBU press service, which notes that the special service "is facilitating the procedural actions," UNN writes.

This morning, NABU and SAPO are conducting searches of Security Service of Ukraine employees. These investigative actions are taking place as part of a number of criminal proceedings and relevant court rulings. The Security Service stands for an objective and impartial investigation and is facilitating the procedural actions

- the SBU reported.

We remind you

Earlier today, November 4, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine reported that one of the senior officials of the Security Service of Ukraine was threatening NABU detectives with the use of firearms and obstructing the search. 

Operation "Carthage" continues: NABU and SAPO expose a scheme involving top law enforcement officials04.11.26, 09:48 • 2434 views

Julia Shramko

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