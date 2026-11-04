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Operation "Carthage" continues: NABU and SAPO expose a scheme involving top law enforcement officials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

NABU and SAPO announced the exposure of a criminal organization as part of Operation “Carthage.” According to NABU and SAPO, it involved serving senior officials of the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and representatives of the criminal underworld

Operation "Carthage" continues: NABU and SAPO expose a scheme involving top law enforcement officials

Operation "Carthage" has continued. On November 4, NABU and SAPO reported that they had exposed a scheme involving high-ranking law enforcement officials who received bribes for the "unimpeded" operation of call centers and other illegal businesses. This was reported by UNN.

As part of Operation "Carthage," NABU and SAPO exposed a criminal organization whose members had established a system of providing illicit benefits to high-ranking law enforcement officials in exchange for the unimpeded operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses. According to the investigation, current high-ranking officials of the SBU, the National Police, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and representatives of the criminal underworld were involved in the criminal activity

- NABU and SAPO reported.

A high-ranking SBU official threatens NABU detectives with a weapon and obstructs a search04.11.26, 07:20 • 3876 views

In the caption to the published video, NABU stated: "NABU and SAPO exposed a criminal organization whose members ensured the operation of fraudulent call centers, the distribution of narcotic drugs, the commission of economic crimes, as well as crimes against people's lives and health. According to the investigation, the illegal activity was carried out with the assistance and protection of certain high-ranking officials of the SBU, the National Police, and the OPG, who were systematically provided with illicit benefits."

Addition

In September 2026, NABU and SAPO reported on Operation "Carthage" to expose the "protection" of call centers and the laundering of assets. NABU and SAPO stated that they had "exposed the activities of a criminal organization whose members systematically received illicit benefits from fraudulent call centers and legalized millions in assets." "The organizer of the scheme turned out to be one of the heads of a structural unit of the Office of the Prosecutor General," NABU reported.

Julia Shramko

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