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A high-ranking SBU official threatens NABU detectives with a weapon and obstructs a search

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1230 views

NABU stated that an SBU official is preventing detectives from carrying out a search authorized by a HACC ruling and is threatening them with a weapon. Special forces have arrived at the scene.

A high-ranking SBU official threatens NABU detectives with a weapon and obstructs a search

One of the senior officials of the Security Service of Ukraine is threatening NABU detectives with the use of firearms and obstructing the search. This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to NABU, the detectives are conducting investigative actions on the basis of a ruling by an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

However, according to the bureau, the SBU official is not allowing law enforcement officers to enter the site of the search and is threatening them with a weapon. In addition, SBU special forces have arrived there.

NABU's response

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau stressed that such actions are unacceptable and obstruct the performance of the detectives' lawful procedural duties.

The name of the SBU official, the location of the search and the circumstances of the criminal proceedings have not been disclosed at this time.

NABU promised to provide additional details later.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated against Kropyva, a figure in the “Carthage” case, following an internal investigation02.11.26, 16:17 • 3400 views

Stepan Haftko

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