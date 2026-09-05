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The actions of NABU a day before the talks in Moscow indicate that Trump can only pressure Ukraine, because he cannot pressure Russia, experts say.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Experts linked the NABU searches at the Prosecutor General's Office to the upcoming talks between the United States and the Russian Federation. They predict increased pressure on Kyiv.

The actions of NABU a day before the talks in Moscow indicate that Trump can only pressure Ukraine, because he cannot pressure Russia, experts say.

The actions of NABU on the eve of important negotiations involving the US and russia may be part of systematic pressure on Ukraine’s leadership. Political experts and public figures drew attention to this after anti-corruption agencies conducted searches at the Office of the Prosecutor General literally a day before negotiations by the American delegation in moscow, reports UNN.

According to experts, a pattern can be discerned in NABU’s actions: as soon as movement toward peace talks emerges, the information space is filled with new corruption scandals, searches, or recordings. As a result, Ukraine’s position is weakened precisely when it needs to defend the state’s interests at the international level.

Political analyst Vadym Denysenko believes that US President Donald Trump has effectively lost the ability to exert effective pressure on Moscow, so the main pressure may be shifted to Kyiv.

"Trump has one option left – to put pressure on Ukraine. Therefore, soon we may see even more "scandals" from NABU. The Russian Federation is demonstrating to Trump that it does not want to make any concessions, while Trump does not have sufficient leverage against it," Denysenko said.

According to him, because of the war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, stopping Russian tankers could cause another rise in fuel prices in the US. This would hit American voters hard and create additional political risks for Republicans.

"Therefore, pressure on Ukraine remains. The Republicans’ electoral strategy may boil down to the idea that the US supports Ukraine, but its supposedly corrupt leadership is failing to carry out its tasks. It appears that in the near future we will see a new series of scandals," the political analyst predicts.

Natalia Liгачova, head of "Detector Media," also drew attention to the timing of NABU’s operation and the media coverage of the events.

"What is happening on the eve of the announced visit by Witkoff and Kushner is frightening. NABU is breaking into the Prosecutor General’s Office. "Ukrainska Pravda" is once again accidentally nearby. Then a UP news report appears saying that searches are supposedly being conducted at the prosecutor general’s premises. There is a refutation from the PGO, but there is no refutation from UP of its information. I will refrain from commenting," Liгачova wrote.

Member of Parliament Oleksii Kucherenko stated that the anti-corruption agencies had deliberately chosen the path of political confrontation instead of a consistent fight against corruption.

"Absolutely nothing prevented, and prevents, NABU and SAPO from consistently and professionally fighting corruption and imprisoning real criminals over the past ten years. However, the path of attacking the entire structure of government was chosen – with the aim of seizing that power through external pressure," Kucherenko said.

Political expert Yurii Romanenko also linked NABU’s increased activity to the upcoming negotiations on ending the war.

"There will be a major upheaval in the coming days. Zelenskyy will be broken down into accepting peace. NABU’s entry into the PGO is part of the same operation. There will be a lot of this in the coming days," Romanenko said.

As is known, on the evening of September 4, NABU and SAPO carried out investigative actions on the premises of the Office of the Prosecutor General. The operation took place on the eve of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner’s visit to Moscow, where representatives of the US president are expected to hold talks with Vladimir Putin. After Moscow, the American delegation plans to travel to Kyiv for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Lilia Podolyak

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