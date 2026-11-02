The mobilized men who were in the building near Kyiv were brought out and put on a bus: a crowd attacked and blocked the vehicle

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, near Kyiv, people began being escorted out of a building and accompanied to a military bus. As reported by an UNN correspondent, a crowd is currently attempting to attack the vehicle and "free" the mobilized men.

The crowd initially tried to topple the building's brick fence.

Later, when men began being escorted out of the building and accompanied to the military bus, people began chanting: "Guys, run!" and attacked the bus.

Mobilized personnel were temporarily housed in a building near Kyiv before being sent for training, says the National Guard spokesperson

The bus is currently blocked.

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Since noon, information had been spreading about an incident in the area of 7 Soniachna Street (the Petropavlivska Borshchahivka district of the capital). Eyewitnesses posted videos from the location showing ambulances and medical workers. The main version being put forward was that an allegedly armed unidentified man was holding 40 civilians hostage in a private house. Some of them were reportedly already injured and in need of medical assistance.

Later, the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Field of Defense of the Central Region joined the dialogue with media representatives. It assured that information about dozens of hostages allegedly being held in a private house was untrue. The incident itself arose around the detention of a serviceman who had gone AWOL.

However, less than an hour later, testimony emerged from a medical worker at the scene. Together with law enforcement officers, the woman gained access to the private house at the address.

She later told journalists that inside the building — from the attic to the basement — she had seen at least 25 people. It was unknown whether they were civilians or military personnel. Four of the people found inside required medical assistance. They had already been loaded into ambulances. The medic did not specify exactly what injuries the men had sustained or who had inflicted them.