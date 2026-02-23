The Ministry of Internal Affairs spoke about restricting Telegram amid terrorist attacks

Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko advocated for regulating Telegram's operations to minimize instances of the enemy recruiting Ukrainian citizens to commit terrorist acts, UNN reports.

Telegram is used more often. In terms of percentage, I think it's about half. Regarding the use of Telegram, this is not only a question for the Ministry of Internal Affairs or the Security Service of Ukraine. This is a question that society, among others, must answer. If it concerns the foundations of security, common sense, and protection, it is impossible to prohibit anything that is prohibited. To restrict and ensure work by which we can reduce the number of such crimes, specifically terrorist crimes - perhaps this is what we should talk about. - Klymenko said.

Recall

On Monday, February 23, an explosion occurred in the administrative building of the police in the Amur-Nizhnyodniprovskyi district of Dnipro. The blast wave damaged the windows of the premises, furniture, and computer equipment. There were no casualties.

