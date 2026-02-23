The Ministry of Internal Affairs spoke about restricting Telegram amid terrorist attacks

$43.270.01
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:38 PM • 11717 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
05:34 PM • 10978 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
05:17 PM • 11172 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
03:53 PM • 11461 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
03:29 PM • 11370 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 10914 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 12197 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 40741 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 45581 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Publications
Exclusives
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 18065 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 40740 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 45580 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 138950 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 148215 views
The Ministry of Internal Affairs spoke about restricting Telegram amid terrorist attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko called for regulating Telegram's operations to prevent the recruitment of Ukrainians for terrorist attacks. In his opinion, this issue requires public discussion.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs spoke about restricting Telegram amid terrorist attacks

Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko advocated for regulating Telegram's operations to minimize instances of the enemy recruiting Ukrainian citizens to commit terrorist acts, UNN reports.

Telegram is used more often. In terms of percentage, I think it's about half. Regarding the use of Telegram, this is not only a question for the Ministry of Internal Affairs or the Security Service of Ukraine. This is a question that society, among others, must answer. If it concerns the foundations of security, common sense, and protection, it is impossible to prohibit anything that is prohibited. To restrict and ensure work by which we can reduce the number of such crimes, specifically terrorist crimes - perhaps this is what we should talk about.

- Klymenko said.

Explosion at gas station in Mykolaiv investigated as terrorist act - Prosecutor General's Office23.02.26, 20:34 • 2500 views

Recall

On Monday, February 23, an explosion occurred in the administrative building of the police in the Amur-Nizhnyodniprovskyi district of Dnipro. The blast wave damaged the windows of the premises, furniture, and computer equipment. There were no casualties.

Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine23.02.26, 17:29 • 11370 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

