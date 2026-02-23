$43.270.01
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:38 PM • 4352 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
05:34 PM • 4488 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
05:17 PM • 5080 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
03:53 PM • 8378 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
03:29 PM • 10288 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 10142 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
02:29 PM • 11713 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 38663 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 43977 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Publications
Exclusives
Explosion at gas station in Mykolaiv investigated as terrorist act - Prosecutor General's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The Mykolaiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office has launched a terrorism investigation after an improvised explosive device detonated at a non-operational gas station. Seven patrol officers were injured, two of whom are in serious condition.

Explosion at gas station in Mykolaiv investigated as terrorist act - Prosecutor General's Office

The explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv, which injured seven police officers, is being investigated as a terrorist act. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, according to UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into a terrorist act that caused serious consequences (Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the statement says.

Details

According to operational information, today at 6:20 p.m. in Mykolaiv, an improvised explosive device exploded on the territory of a non-operating gas station located near the administrative building of the patrol police department in Mykolaiv region.

At that time, patrol police officers who had arrived for a shift change were on the territory of the gas station.

As a result of the explosion, seven police officers were injured, two of them in serious condition.

An investigative and operational group is working at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being established.

The National Police stated that they consider the explosions in Lviv and Mykolaiv as a targeted attack on the law enforcement system23.02.26, 20:15 • 526 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Mykolaiv