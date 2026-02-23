Explosion at gas station in Mykolaiv investigated as terrorist act - Prosecutor General's Office

The explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv, which injured seven police officers, is being investigated as a terrorist act. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, according to UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into a terrorist act that caused serious consequences (Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the statement says.

Details

According to operational information, today at 6:20 p.m. in Mykolaiv, an improvised explosive device exploded on the territory of a non-operating gas station located near the administrative building of the patrol police department in Mykolaiv region.

At that time, patrol police officers who had arrived for a shift change were on the territory of the gas station.

As a result of the explosion, seven police officers were injured, two of them in serious condition.

An investigative and operational group is working at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being established.

The National Police stated that they consider the explosions in Lviv and Mykolaiv as a targeted attack on the law enforcement system