The Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to open over 10 new consular offices by the end of the year

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, announced plans to open more than 10 new consular offices by the end of this year, UNN reports with reference to the diplomatic mission.

Details

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, new consulates will appear in Romania, Iraq, Italy, Germany, Slovakia, as well as two each in France and Poland.

In addition, the status of Ukraine's consulates in Antalya and Gdansk is planned to be raised to the level of consulates general - the report says.

