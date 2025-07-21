The Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to open over 10 new consular offices by the end of the year

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 4522 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 7058 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
02:09 PM • 19851 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
12:26 PM • 20343 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
10:21 AM • 38046 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 50011 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
09:37 AM • 48021 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
July 21, 09:08 AM • 46277 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 21, 07:58 AM • 42301 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
July 21, 05:40 AM • 48234 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1m/s
49%
743mm
Popular news
Khmelnytskyi region attacked by Russia: houses damaged in Kamianets-Podilskyi districtJuly 21, 05:59 AM • 35695 views
Number of injured in Kyiv from the Russian attack has increased to sevenJuly 21, 06:20 AM • 74614 views
All 24 Russian missiles, including "Kinzhals", 200 out of 426 drones shot down or suppressed overnight over Ukraine: details from the Air ForceJuly 21, 06:44 AM • 55875 views
"So that no one has any doubt about the transparency of the Prosecutor General's Office's activities": Kravchenko explained why he personally supports the prosecution in the Molochko caseJuly 21, 09:16 AM • 54797 views
New Russian tactic of using "Shaheds" increases the number of hits in Ukraine - FT11:03 AM • 54754 views
Publications
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal case03:24 PM • 98 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 4534 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Exclusive
02:09 PM • 19862 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 360107 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 281212 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 94933 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 190436 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 208591 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 207014 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 208196 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Hand grenade
The Washington Post
Tesla Model Y
Mi-8

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to open over 10 new consular offices by the end of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 786 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine plans to open over 10 new consular offices by the end of the year, including in Romania, Iraq, Italy, Germany, Slovakia, France, and Poland. Consulates in Antalya and Gdansk will receive general consulate status.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to open over 10 new consular offices by the end of the year

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, announced plans to open more than 10 new consular offices by the end of this year, UNN reports with reference to the diplomatic mission.

Details

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, new consulates will appear in Romania, Iraq, Italy, Germany, Slovakia, as well as two each in France and Poland.

In addition, the status of Ukraine's consulates in Antalya and Gdansk is planned to be raised to the level of consulates general

- the report says.

The Honorary Consulate of Iceland, which will cover 4 regions with services, has been opened in Lviv09.06.25, 17:24 • 2792 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Gdańsk
Andriy Sybiha
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Iraq
France
Italy
Germany
Romania
Slovakia
Ukraine
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9