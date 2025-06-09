The Honorary Consulate of Iceland, which will cover 4 regions with services, has been opened in Lviv

$41.400.07
Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 7360 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 16165 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 15903 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 33790 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

11:52 AM • 26134 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 29086 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 87814 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 77176 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 45979 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

June 9, 06:30 AM • 46319 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

June 9, 06:13 AM • 76014 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025
June 9, 08:01 AM • 51954 views

June 9, 08:01 AM • 51954 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico
June 9, 08:28 AM • 54079 views

June 9, 08:28 AM • 54079 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP
June 9, 09:23 AM • 79398 views

June 9, 09:23 AM • 79398 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed
09:31 AM • 29084 views

09:31 AM • 29084 views
How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
12:50 PM • 33790 views
Exclusive

12:50 PM • 33790 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters
June 9, 08:00 AM • 87814 views

June 9, 08:00 AM • 87814 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 111572 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award
June 8, 08:18 AM • 99192 views

June 8, 08:18 AM • 99192 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 239975 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed
09:31 AM • 29221 views

09:31 AM • 29221 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025
June 9, 08:01 AM • 52374 views

June 9, 08:01 AM • 52374 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15
June 9, 07:12 AM • 77176 views

June 9, 07:12 AM • 77176 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 110688 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children
June 7, 10:33 AM • 132915 views

June 7, 10:33 AM • 132915 views
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

The Honorary Consulate of Iceland, which will cover 4 regions with services, has been opened in Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 974 views

The Honorary Consulate of Iceland has started operating in Lviv, covering the Lviv, Volyn, Ternopil and Rivne regions. With the opening of the consulate, Lviv is becoming the center of Icelandic-Ukrainian partnership in western Ukraine.

The Honorary Consulate of Iceland, which will cover 4 regions with services, has been opened in Lviv

The Honorary Consulate of Iceland has officially started operating in Lviv. It will cover Lviv region, Volyn region, Ternopil region and Rivne region with diplomatic services. This was announced during the meeting by the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Iceland to Ukraine, Fridrik Jonsson, and the newly appointed Honorary Consul of Iceland in Lviv, Andriy Deshchytsia, reports UNN with reference to the Lviv Regional Military Administration.

Details

According to the diplomat, this is a clear signal that Iceland stands firmly with Ukraine and firmly believes in its victory.

And with the opening of the consulate, Lviv becomes the center of Icelandic-Ukrainian partnership in western Ukraine. This includes joint projects, in particular in the field of reconstruction, education, culture, innovation and medicine.

We thank the government and people of Iceland for their very tangible support of our country: more than 5.5 billion Icelandic krónur for humanitarian, economic and defense support of Ukraine in 2022–2023. Another almost 30 million dollars - annually until 2028, according to the bilateral agreement signed by our leaders... 2 million euros for the purchase of ammunition within the Czech Initiative

- the message says.

If Russia wins in Ukraine, it may target the North - Prime Minister of Iceland29.05.25, 02:29 • 3936 views

The Lviv Regional Military Administration clarified that the Honorary Consulate of Iceland operates at 3 Ruska Street in Lviv.

Honorary Consulate of the Democratic Republic of Congo opened in Uzhhorod23.03.24, 00:43 • 38738 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Politics
Iceland
Lviv
