The Honorary Consulate of Iceland, which will cover 4 regions with services, has been opened in Lviv

The Honorary Consulate of Iceland has officially started operating in Lviv. It will cover Lviv region, Volyn region, Ternopil region and Rivne region with diplomatic services. This was announced during the meeting by the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Iceland to Ukraine, Fridrik Jonsson, and the newly appointed Honorary Consul of Iceland in Lviv, Andriy Deshchytsia, reports UNN with reference to the Lviv Regional Military Administration.

Details

According to the diplomat, this is a clear signal that Iceland stands firmly with Ukraine and firmly believes in its victory.

And with the opening of the consulate, Lviv becomes the center of Icelandic-Ukrainian partnership in western Ukraine. This includes joint projects, in particular in the field of reconstruction, education, culture, innovation and medicine.

We thank the government and people of Iceland for their very tangible support of our country: more than 5.5 billion Icelandic krónur for humanitarian, economic and defense support of Ukraine in 2022–2023. Another almost 30 million dollars - annually until 2028, according to the bilateral agreement signed by our leaders... 2 million euros for the purchase of ammunition within the Czech Initiative - the message says.

The Lviv Regional Military Administration clarified that the Honorary Consulate of Iceland operates at 3 Ruska Street in Lviv.

