If Russia wins in Ukraine, it may target the North - Prime Minister of Iceland

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
May 28, 05:16 PM • 14481 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 43400 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 66680 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 114329 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 82163 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 87212 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 163172 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 71278 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 173025 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 221397 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 60325 views

Suspected of war crimes against Ukraine: captured a shooter from the Russian Armed Forces who executed Ukrainian prisoners of war

May 28, 01:55 PM • 26199 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 95226 views

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

May 28, 02:58 PM • 30207 views

Glacier collapse in Switzerland partially buried an entire village: one person missing

May 28, 05:05 PM • 4822 views
The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 60350 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 122626 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 63162 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 66887 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 133451 views
If Russia wins in Ukraine, it may target the North - Prime Minister of Iceland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Prime Minister of Iceland, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Rutte, stated that the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine is important for her country. In case of victory, Russia may turn its attention to the North.

If Russia wins in Ukraine, it may target the North - Prime Minister of Iceland

If Russia wins the war against Ukraine, it may target the northern countries. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Iceland, Kristrun Frostadottir, during a press conference following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UNN reports with reference to Stjornarrad Islands.

Details

According to her, Iceland, which does not have its own army, continues to play an important role in ensuring the defense efforts of the North Atlantic Alliance and providing significant assistance to Ukraine, as its struggle deters Russia from further aggression in Europe.

Russia's aggression against Ukraine matters to us, even if it happens far away. If they win on the eastern flank, they may turn their eyes to the north, where we live. So this is our struggle, and that is why we are making a significant contribution to helping Ukraine, which goes even beyond our obligations under NATO. But we know that more needs to be done

- said Frostadottir.

She emphasized that despite Iceland's status as a non-military state, the country has taken on additional obligations and increased contributions to defense-related issues in recent years, "and we will continue on this path, both for our own and collective defense and support for Ukraine, which also includes international law and common values."

Recall

The Icelandic government will double defense support for Ukraine in 2025. The funds are planned to be used for demining Ukrainian territories, as well as for staffing Ukrainian brigades, said Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir.

Iceland provides Ukraine with $30 million in defense aid07.01.25, 13:59 • 21148 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarNews of the World
NATO
Iceland
Europe
Ukraine
