If Russia wins in Ukraine, it may target the North - Prime Minister of Iceland

If Russia wins the war against Ukraine, it may target the northern countries. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Iceland, Kristrun Frostadottir, during a press conference following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UNN reports with reference to Stjornarrad Islands.

Details

According to her, Iceland, which does not have its own army, continues to play an important role in ensuring the defense efforts of the North Atlantic Alliance and providing significant assistance to Ukraine, as its struggle deters Russia from further aggression in Europe.

Russia's aggression against Ukraine matters to us, even if it happens far away. If they win on the eastern flank, they may turn their eyes to the north, where we live. So this is our struggle, and that is why we are making a significant contribution to helping Ukraine, which goes even beyond our obligations under NATO. But we know that more needs to be done - said Frostadottir.

She emphasized that despite Iceland's status as a non-military state, the country has taken on additional obligations and increased contributions to defense-related issues in recent years, "and we will continue on this path, both for our own and collective defense and support for Ukraine, which also includes international law and common values."

Recall

The Icelandic government will double defense support for Ukraine in 2025. The funds are planned to be used for demining Ukrainian territories, as well as for staffing Ukrainian brigades, said Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir.

Iceland provides Ukraine with $30 million in defense aid