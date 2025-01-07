Iceland provides Ukraine with $30 million in defense aid

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 46442 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146399 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126780 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134448 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133752 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170578 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110560 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163684 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104445 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130000 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 128694 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128694 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 32849 views

05:55 PM • 32849 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 94853 views

06:08 PM • 94853 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 101468 views

06:35 PM • 101468 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146380 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170571 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170571 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163681 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191440 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 180673 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180673 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128694 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130000 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142712 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134349 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134349 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151548 views
Iceland provides Ukraine with $30 million in defense aid

Iceland provides Ukraine with $30 million in defense aid

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21048 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga held talks with Iceland's Foreign Minister. The parties discussed military assistance, investments in arms production, and support for humanitarian initiatives.

The total amount of assistance for Ukraine's defense needs from Iceland is $30 million. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga during a joint press conference with his Icelandic counterpart, Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, UNN reports.

Ms. Minister said, and I would like to point out, that the amount of assistance provided to the Ukrainian side for defense needs as of today is $30 million. This is quite a significant amount, proportional to Iceland's capabilities. Today we have discussed in detail how we can further increase production in terms of placing orders with Ukrainian producers

- Sibiga said.

The Minister also expressed gratitude to Iceland for its energy support.

Torgerdur Katrín Gunnarsdóttir stated Iceland's readiness to continue supporting Ukraine. This includes further funding for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine, which supplies Ukrainian food to Syria, among other places.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga discussed with his Icelandic counterpart, Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, an increase in investment in Ukrainian arms production.

In May 2024, Ukraine and Iceland signed a security agreement.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
syriaSyria
islandiiaIceland
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

