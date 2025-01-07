Iceland provides Ukraine with $30 million in defense aid

The total amount of assistance for Ukraine's defense needs from Iceland is $30 million. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga during a joint press conference with his Icelandic counterpart, Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, UNN reports.

Ms. Minister said, and I would like to point out, that the amount of assistance provided to the Ukrainian side for defense needs as of today is $30 million. This is quite a significant amount, proportional to Iceland's capabilities. Today we have discussed in detail how we can further increase production in terms of placing orders with Ukrainian producers - Sibiga said.

The Minister also expressed gratitude to Iceland for its energy support.

Torgerdur Katrín Gunnarsdóttir stated Iceland's readiness to continue supporting Ukraine. This includes further funding for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine, which supplies Ukrainian food to Syria, among other places.

In May 2024, Ukraine and Iceland signed a security agreement.