The Ministry of Finance has begun preparing the Budget Declaration for 2027-2029

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has begun preparing the Budget Declaration for 2027-2029. As reported by the agency, this is a key medium-term document that will form the basis for the draft law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2027, UNN reports.

Details

The agency emphasized that the process is carried out in accordance with the budget process map for 2026, which defines the sequence of steps and the deadlines for adopting budget decisions.

The Ministry of Finance has already prepared and sent a letter to the main budget fund managers (GRK) regarding the preparation of the draft Budget Declaration for 2027-2029. Information necessary to determine the basic volume of expenditures and calculate medium-term budget indicators will be obtained from the GRK.

According to the budget process map, in early March 2026, the Ministry of Finance will process key macroeconomic and social parameters for 2027-2029, including the macroeconomic forecast, economic development indicators, living wage, minimum wage, and official salary. Forecast indicators of budget revenues, fiscal policy parameters, maximum expenditure volumes, and the provision of state guarantees will also be taken into account - the statement says.

During April-May 2026, it is planned to receive and process budget proposals from the main managers of state budget funds, hold reconciliation meetings, and clarify medium-term budget indicators. By mid-May, the draft Budget Declaration for 2027-2029 will be submitted for consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, and by early June, it will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

The budget process map also defines further stages of preparing the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2027 - from communicating the maximum expenditure indicators to the main fund managers in July 2026 and forming budget requests to the Government submitting the draft law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2027 to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine by September 15, the agency summarized.

