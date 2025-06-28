The government approved the Budget Declaration for 2026-2028 27 June 2025

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the Budget Declaration for 2026-2028. The document defines the main parameters and guidelines for budget policy in the medium term. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance, writes UNN.

Details

On June 27, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the Budget Declaration for 2026–2028. The document defines the main parameters of budget policy for the medium term, including total revenues and financing, expenditure limits, minimum wage, and living wage.

The declaration was prepared jointly with the main budget holders after consultations with the IMF. It takes into account the strategic guidelines for the development of the state and Euro-integration aspirations.

The document provides for two scenarios starting from 2026: an improvement in the security situation or the continuation of Russia's full-scale aggression. In the second scenario, security and defense expenditures will remain no less than in 2025.

It is noted that defense expenditures will remain a budget priority regardless of the turn of events. The next step will be to submit the declaration for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada.

