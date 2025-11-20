The Ministry of Energy explained why Ukrainian nuclear power plants are forced to reduce capacity after Russian attacks

Ukrainian nuclear power plants are forced to temporarily reduce capacity after Russian missile and drone attacks. The Ministry of Energy explained that this is necessary to comply with safety requirements and due to damage to the infrastructure that ensures the output of NPP capacity, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, during massive missile and drone attacks by Russia, Ukrainian energy workers are periodically forced to reduce the capacity of Ukraine's nuclear power plants. - the message says.

There are several reasons for applying the relevant measures:

1. Preventive reduction of generation capacity to comply with safety requirements.

Sudden disconnection of high-voltage lines that ensure the output of nuclear power units (when they operate at nominal load) can lead to complex consequences, so forced preventive measures are applied.

2. Direct consequences of Russian strikes on substations of NEC "Ukrenergo", which ensure the output of NPP capacity.

During the massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities on November 19, the total capacity of nuclear generation in the IPS of Ukraine decreased for a certain period.

It is noted that as of November 20, the South Ukrainian and Khmelnytsky NPPs are operating at their nominal capacity. The Rivne nuclear power plant has a slightly reduced generation capacity, which is due to the consequences of previous massive attacks on the energy system of Ukraine.

Recall

On November 20, emergency power outages were introduced in most regions of Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on the energy system and a difficult situation.

Russia carried out new attacks on the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions. Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock in all regions of Ukraine.

