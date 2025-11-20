The Ministry of Energy explained why Ukrainian nuclear power plants are forced to reduce capacity after Russian attacks

$42.090.00
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
01:38 PM • 19715 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
01:09 PM • 31164 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 21066 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponent
12:24 PM • 40138 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 39432 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
November 20, 08:56 AM • 53163 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
November 20, 08:21 AM • 29402 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
November 20, 07:57 AM • 25840 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - Zelenskyy
November 20, 07:11 AM • 43765 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your car
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
"This looks like an IPSO": Ukrainian diplomat Kyslytsya criticized Trump's plan to end the war
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The Telegraph
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEA
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
03:30 PM • 806 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations01:38 PM • 19715 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
01:09 PM • 31164 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying12:24 PM • 40138 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits12:24 PM • 39432 views
The Ministry of Energy explained why Ukrainian nuclear power plants are forced to reduce capacity after Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

Ukrainian nuclear power plants temporarily reduce capacity after Russian attacks for safety reasons and due to infrastructure damage. These are preventive measures to avoid severe consequences when high-voltage lines are disconnected.

The Ministry of Energy explained why Ukrainian nuclear power plants are forced to reduce capacity after Russian attacks

Ukrainian nuclear power plants are forced to temporarily reduce capacity after Russian missile and drone attacks. The Ministry of Energy explained that this is necessary to comply with safety requirements and due to damage to the infrastructure that ensures the output of NPP capacity, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, during massive missile and drone attacks by Russia, Ukrainian energy workers are periodically forced to reduce the capacity of Ukraine's nuclear power plants.

- the message says.

There are several reasons for applying the relevant measures:

1. Preventive reduction of generation capacity to comply with safety requirements.

Sudden disconnection of high-voltage lines that ensure the output of nuclear power units (when they operate at nominal load) can lead to complex consequences, so forced preventive measures are applied.

2. Direct consequences of Russian strikes on substations of NEC "Ukrenergo", which ensure the output of NPP capacity.

During the massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities on November 19, the total capacity of nuclear generation in the IPS of Ukraine decreased for a certain period.

It is noted that as of November 20, the South Ukrainian and Khmelnytsky NPPs are operating at their nominal capacity. The Rivne nuclear power plant has a slightly reduced generation capacity, which is due to the consequences of previous massive attacks on the energy system of Ukraine.

On November 20, emergency power outages were introduced in most regions of Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on the energy system and a difficult situation.

Russia carried out new attacks on the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions. Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock in all regions of Ukraine.

Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEA

Olga Rozgon

