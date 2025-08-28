The Ministry of Defense stated that Russia's military potential is gradually decreasing

Despite the Kremlin's significant advantage in mobilization resources and the availability of sufficiently large weapon stockpiles, Russia's military potential is gradually decreasing.

This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk during the International Forum of the International Crimea Platform Expert Network, UNN reports.

The Deputy Minister of Defense stated that Russian aggression against Ukraine has practically escalated into a war of attrition.

Havryliuk also spoke about the strategic framework, which is based on three main dimensions, reflecting the realities of today's war of attrition and at the same time opening up opportunities for the gradual strengthening of Ukraine's positions.

Weakening of the military potential of the Russian Federation

First, it is the weakening of Russia's military potential. The Russian Federation has a significant advantage in mobilization resources, the availability of sufficiently large weapon stockpiles, and the intensive and quite successful development of their defense-industrial complex. But the military potential of the Russian Federation is gradually decreasing. For the last time, for the last few months, military equipment has practically not been used on the line of combat contact. - said Havryliuk.

Havryliuk reminded that the Russians had a couple of attempts when they tried to carry out assault actions in the Kharkiv direction.

A couple of times, when the Russians tried to carry out assault actions in the Kharkiv direction, they did not even reach the line of combat contact and were destroyed by relevant unmanned systems units and Ukrainian Armed Forces artillery. - Havryliuk reported.

The First Deputy Minister of Defense stated that the Russian Federation is trying to compensate for its losses at the expense of the military-industrial complex.

In principle, it has good successes in the same direction that we are developing – these are unmanned systems. There are quite well-trained unmanned systems units that show good results on the battlefield, for example, the "Rubicon" unit. That is, we are learning and the Russian Federation is also learning to wage this war. - Havryliuk noted.

In addition, Havryliuk noted that Ukraine is pursuing a multi-level strategy to reduce the military potential of the Russian Federation, which covers the line of combat contact, the front, where the Russian Federation's manpower, fire weapons, and equipment are being destroyed.

There is (ed.) the task of striking deep in the rear by our special unmanned systems units to destroy their potential for producing military equipment. Inflicting damage on their oil refineries, which has already led to the fact that in certain regions of the Russian Federation, gasoline and diesel fuel are already issued by coupons. This accordingly reduces the provision and supply of necessary means of armed struggle for units and parts of the Russian Armed Forces that are fighting and aggressing against the Ukrainian Armed Forces. - Havryliuk said.

Havryliuk emphasized that partisan activity is also being carried out.

These are sabotages in the occupied territories, including in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. We have quite good successes in diplomacy and sanction pressure on Russia. The goal of all this is to reduce Russia's potential, to exhaust Russian resources, and not to allow their resource advantage to be transformed into an advantage in the capabilities of troops on the battlefield. - Havryliuk emphasized.

Military-political and economic stability of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense stated that the second direction is the military-political and economic stability of Ukraine.

Our success primarily depends on the potential improvement of forms and methods of warfare. The forms and methods of warfare primarily depend on new types of weapons used on the battlefield. One example is the powerful use of unmanned systems of all levels, which are used for reconnaissance, inflicting fire damage, logistical support, and evacuation. - Havryliuk said.

Also, according to him, this is Ukraine's defense industry, which has grown many times compared to 2022.

Moreover, it has grown not only in terms of scaling up and producing those types of weapons that were produced before 2022, but it has also mastered new production of new types and means of destruction that were not produced before. This is the creation of joint ventures with our European partners, the USA, on the territory of Ukraine. Political stability. We remain committed to democratic principles, carry out reforms, develop, and do everything necessary to become part of the European Union. - said Havryliuk.

Coordinated and long-term support for Ukraine by the West

The third direction is coordinated and long-term support from the West. One of the main directions is the creation and maintenance of sufficient military potential and defense-industrial potential in the EU, which would be a huge deterrent for the Russian Federation. - Havryliuk noted.

In conclusion, he stated that Ukraine needs not only support, but also a new strategic framework and stability, which relies on the three components mentioned.

