The launch of E-Excise is planned to be postponed to November 1, 2026: the Rada must adopt the relevant changes

The Ministry of Finance has proposed legislative changes that envisage postponing the introduction of the electronic excise tax stamp and the Electronic System for the Circulation of Alcoholic Beverages, Tobacco Products, and Liquids for Electronic Cigarettes until November of next year. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance, according to UNN.

In Ukraine, it is planned to postpone the introduction of the electronic excise tax stamp and the Electronic System for the Circulation of Alcoholic Beverages, Tobacco Products, and Liquids for Electronic Cigarettes. The corresponding legislative initiative was supported during a working group held in the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy. - the statement says.

The start of mandatory labeling of all excisable goods (alcohol, tobacco, liquids for electronic cigarettes) with electronic stamps will be postponed by 10 months, and is to begin in November 2026, instead of January 1, 2026, as previously planned.

The corresponding changes will be introduced to draft law No. 14097 during its preparation for the second reading, which provides for an increase in the profit tax for banks to 50% in 2026.

"The postponement of deadlines is due to the need for additional preparation of the market and key operators for the transition to the e-excise stamp, minimizing internal risks for legal businesses and consumers, and harmonizing all regulatory acts with the updated dates," the ministry added.

In addition, the Ministry of Finance reported that the implementation of these legislative initiatives will also require amendments to the acts of the Cabinet of Ministers, and therefore the Ministry of Finance has developed a draft of the relevant resolution that regulates the operation of the Electronic System, taking into account the new terms of its introduction, which will be presented for public discussion in the near future.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted documents for the functioning of the "eExcise" system, which should help in the fight against the shadow market of alcohol and tobacco. The system will allow checking the legality of products through "Diia" and simplify the receipt of excise stamps for businesses.