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The Korean War, the return of the DMZ, and prices in Ukraine — what to expect from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

The new game from Infinity Ward will tell the story of the Korean War and the return of Captain Price. It will be released on October 23 for PC and consoles.

The Korean War, the return of the DMZ, and prices in Ukraine — what to expect from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Already this Friday, October 23, the long-awaited release of the shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will take place on PC and consoles. The game was developed by the American company Infinity Ward and published by Activision. The new installment in the series will plunge players into a large-scale conflict on the Korean Peninsula, where, alongside the legendary Captain Price and a new hero, they will have to fight through fierce trench warfare, reports UNN

Modern Warfare 4 storyline: conflict on the Korean Peninsula

War erupts on the Korean Peninsula as a result of a full-scale invasion by North Korea, threatening to destabilize the world in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

The Modern Warfare 4 campaign focuses on the war between North and South Korea. Following the events of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023), the Korean People's Army's invasion of the Korean Peninsula threatens to destabilize the peace. 

The story centers on two main characters: Private Pak (Young Mazino), a South Korean recruit who fights side by side with his squad to defend his homeland, and Captain John Price (Barry Sloane), the former commander of Task Force 141, who is on the run after killing U.S. General Hershel Shepherd. 

Modern Warfare 4 takes the series into darker and more dangerous territory, where the escalation and its consequences bring long-running storylines to a powerful and emotional turning point.

The campaign plunges players into trench warfare in Korea, close-quarters combat in New York, fierce chases through Paris, nighttime SAS raids in Mumbai, and assaults on entire cities aimed at reclaiming occupied territories.

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The return of DMZ and multiplayer innovations

At launch, the multiplayer mode will include 12 core 6v6 maps, as well as game modes from previous installments, such as "Gunfight," with a dedicated set of maps, and "Ground War," featuring large-scale maps and heavy vehicles.

The updated "DMZ" mode has become more dynamic compared with Modern Warfare II: it now features a weather-change system and mobile military objectives, while AI enemies will patrol the map along different routes. Players will be able to go on excursions either solo or in squads. New modes for the series, Hijack, Inflation, and Counter Attack, will also be introduced. 

It should be noted that DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) is a PvPvE mode with elements of an Extraction Shooter. A significant part of the local gameplay involves searching for items in a wide variety of locations, crafting, and evacuating from the match to obtain additional rewards, along with correspondingly severe penalties for the character's death.

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Why the game is not in Game Pass and how much it costs

The project was announced on May 28, 2026, and the game's release, as already mentioned, is expected on Friday, October 23. 

Unlike Black Ops 6 and Black Ops 7, which appeared in the Xbox Game Pass subscription on day one, Modern Warfare 4 will join the service's library at least a year after its worldwide premiere. 

On Steam, the game costs from 2,449 hryvnias to 3,724 hryvnias, depending on the edition. On PlayStation 5, the game costs from 3,399 hryvnias, while on Xbox S | X it costs from 3,590 hryvnias to 4,299 hryvnias. 

Game crack

Hackers have also become involved with the game. Five days before release, a hacker using the nickname r4v3n announced an "offline fix" for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 that would allow the campaign to be launched without an internet connection. He clarified that he was "not returning" to hacking activities and "simply wanted to share a quick fix for the single-player game, since it is easy to do."

r4v3n himself does not plan to hack the multiplayer or other modes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, but assumes that other hacker groups may take on the task.

However, judging by the first reviews from buyers on Steam, this year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 campaign turned out to be surprisingly good. Some members of the piracy community admit that they are interested specifically in the campaign and would be willing to buy a standalone single-player mode for, say, $15–20, but are not willing to pay $70 for the full game—they are not interested in multiplayer or the other content.

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Pavlo Bashynskyi

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