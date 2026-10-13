Pre-orders for the shooter METRO 2039 have started — how much money should you set aside?

The Ukrainian computer game developer 4A Games, together with Deep Silver, announced the start of pre-orders for the upcoming shooter METRO 2039, which began today, October 13. This was reported on the game’s Instagram page, according to UNN.

"Pre-orders for the game METRO 2039 are now open," the developers announced.

The game is available in several editions: the Collector’s Edition, the Deluxe Edition, or the Standard Edition + the "Specialist Pack" pre-order bonus, which will be available starting February 4.

On the Steam platform, the Specialist Pack version costs UAH 2,199. This edition includes three blueprints that prematurely unlock three unique interchangeable backpack upgrades, affecting how the Stranger gathers what is needed in the field and uses critically important resources during his journey into the dark heart of the Moscow Metro:

the equipment specialist’s pouch — for gunsmiths who want to focus on crafting advanced weapons and equipment more quickly;

the chemistry specialist’s pouch — for stalkers who want to explore radioactive zones with a larger supply of gas-mask filters and cleaner, more reliable equipment;

the ammunition specialist’s pouch — for marksmen who want to find and use rarer and more powerful types of ammunition in their weapons.

The Deluxe Edition costs UAH 3,099 on Steam. The game costs UAH 2,199 in the Xbox Store, and the price is the same on PlayStation.

Let us remind you

In April, the Ukrainian company 4A Games, together with Deep Silver, officially announced Metro 2039 and also released the game’s trailer.

4A Games and Deep Silver presented a new trailer for "Metro 2039" at Gamescom-2026.

The shooter "Metro 2039" received the "Best Visuals" award at the annual international video game exhibition Gamescom-2026.

4A Games and Deep Silver announced that the new shooter "Metro 2039" will be released on February 4 next year.

The upcoming Ukrainian shooter Metro 2039, whose release is expected in February next year and which is being developed by 4A Games and Deep Silver, has been nominated for a Golden Joystick Award in the "Most Wanted Game" category. Fans of the series can vote until October 23.

4A Games, together with Deep Silver, announced a major update for the Metro 2033 and Last Light series to mark the sale of 50 million copies of the series’ games worldwide.