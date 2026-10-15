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Rockstar has revealed the final trailer for GTA VI ahead of the game's release

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The new GTA VI trailer puts Jason and Lucia at the center of a criminal conspiracy in the state of Leonida. The game will be released on November 19, 2026.

Rockstar has revealed the final trailer for GTA VI ahead of the game's release

Rockstar Games has unveiled a new trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI ahead of the game's release. Shot on PlayStation 5, it plunges viewers into the criminal conspiracy surrounding Jason and Lucia. The trailer features new music by the French duo Justice, UNN reports. 

Details

"Jason and Lucia have always known that the odds were against them. But when a simple robbery goes awry, they find themselves on the darkest side of America's sunniest place, at the epicenter of a criminal conspiracy that spans the entire state of Leonida—and they are forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to get out alive. Watch the new trailer ahead of the game's release, featuring new music by electronic duo Justice—the creators of the original soundtrack for Grand Theft Auto VI," reads the description of the trailer, which was shot on PlayStation 5.

The developers also announced that the standalone Justice single "Flower in a Hurricane," featuring Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, is available on "Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album"—the game's official soundtrack, which can currently be pre-saved on all major music streaming services and pre-ordered on vinyl or CD. 

Additional information

GTA VI is expected to be released on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, priced from $79.99. This applies to the base single-player game. Grand Theft Auto V was $10 cheaper. Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition "enhances the experience" of the base game with an "exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, clothing, and action spanning every aspect of Jason and Lucia's story," according to Rockstar. This version will cost $99.99.

The developers at Rockstar Games, together with the Netflix platform, held an online presentation of a 27-minute preview of the upcoming game Grand Theft Auto VI. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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