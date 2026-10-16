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The Witcher team revealed details about the mysterious new game "Project Hadar"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1120 views

CD Projekt Red has developed a vision for the world of Project Hadar and created prototypes. The project has not yet entered the pre-production stage.

The Witcher team revealed details about the mysterious new game "Project Hadar"
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Source: CD Projekt Red

The team that created the beloved games in The Witcher series shared news about its new mysterious franchise, known as Project Hadar. UNN reports this with reference to NME.

Details

CD Projekt Red have just completed work on the ambitious remaster project The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and plan to release a new expansion, Songs Of The Past, next year.

The studio also confirmed that it is working on an entirely new Witcher game in which Ciri will replace Geralt as the main protagonist. Work has also been underway since 2023 on a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, as well as other remakes of games in The Witcher series.

This week, CD Projekt Red head Michał Nowakowski spoke about the studio's new secret franchise, which is being developed under the name Project Hadar. The entirely new project is being created from scratch at the studio and was first announced back in 2022. "The project is in the early stages of the creative process, which means that we are not developing the game itself yet, but are working exclusively on the foundations for this new setting," CD Projekt Red said at the time.

In a new interview with the Polish publication Biznes Pap, Nowakowski said: "This has been our largest project to date, taking several years, but at this point we can say that we have a coherent vision of this world and its key elements. The team has started work on the game, although it is not yet in the pre-production stage."

Prototypes have already been created, but the project's release date is still unknown.

Earlier this year, CD Projekt Red was looking for an engineering director to help "push the boundaries of what is possible for the next exciting game set in the world of Hadar, creating an emotional open world that will remain in gamers' memories."

The Witcher 4 is scheduled for release in 2028, and the developers said that the next two games in the new trilogy will be released soon afterward.

"Our plan remains to release the entire trilogy over the course of six years, so yes, this means that we plan to shorten the development time between The Witcher 4 and 5, between 5 and 6, and so on," Nowakowski said.

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Julia Shramko

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