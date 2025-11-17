The Blood of Dawnwalker: creators of "The Witcher 3" presented a gameplay video of a new vampire game

The developers of "The Witcher 3" have shown gameplay footage of their new vampire game. The game is called The Blood of Dawnwalker – its release is scheduled for 2026, UNN reports.

The video is 30 minutes long: it shows a full quest, exploration mechanics, combat, and task variability. It also features gameplay during the day and night.

The new game somewhat resembles "The Witcher 3," which was released in 2015. It also uses "witcher senses" - the same system of hints and clues that is reminiscent of "The Witcher 3."

However, after dark, the protagonist of The Blood of Dawnwalker gains new abilities: superhuman strength, wall-climbing, and Dishonored-style teleportation. Thus, the player can get from one point to another, bypassing the combat path.

The Polish company CD Projekt Red has existed since 2022. It is best known for "The Witcher" game series, as well as the action RPG Cyberpunk 2077.

