The Blood of Dawnwalker: creators of "The Witcher 3" presented a gameplay video of a new vampire game

Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 23527 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
06:58 AM • 18372 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
06:27 AM • 15760 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 18971 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 15635 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 25421 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 41697 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 34154 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 68159 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Since the beginning of 2025, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 367,000 people - General StaffNovember 17, 02:30 AM • 17769 views
Night missile strike on Balakliia: three dead, number of injured growingNovember 17, 02:59 AM • 29742 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career08:31 AM • 8932 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety09:03 AM • 6224 views
Russia reported a repeated attack on the Veshkayma substation: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained its importance09:49 AM • 3178 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 23514 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 68156 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 63085 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 118626 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 98294 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety09:03 AM • 6374 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career08:31 AM • 9098 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 16170 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 35477 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 118626 views
The Blood of Dawnwalker: creators of "The Witcher 3" presented a gameplay video of a new vampire game

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

The developers of "The Witcher 3" showed a 30-minute gameplay video of their new game, The Blood of Dawnwalker, scheduled for release in 2026. The video features a full quest, exploration and combat mechanics, as well as new protagonist abilities at night.

The Blood of Dawnwalker: creators of "The Witcher 3" presented a gameplay video of a new vampire game

The developers of "The Witcher 3" have shown gameplay footage of their new vampire game. The game is called The Blood of Dawnwalker – its release is scheduled for 2026, UNN reports.

Details

The video is 30 minutes long: it shows a full quest, exploration mechanics, combat, and task variability. It also features gameplay during the day and night.

The new game somewhat resembles "The Witcher 3," which was released in 2015. It also uses "witcher senses" - the same system of hints and clues that is reminiscent of "The Witcher 3."

However, after dark, the protagonist of The Blood of Dawnwalker gains new abilities: superhuman strength, wall-climbing, and Dishonored-style teleportation. Thus, the player can get from one point to another, bypassing the combat path.

Additionally

The Polish company CD Projekt Red has existed since 2022. It is best known for "The Witcher" game series, as well as the action RPG Cyberpunk 2077.

Recall

The developers of Grand Theft Auto 6 from Rockstar confirmed the postponement of the game's release, which was originally planned for late 2025. The release has been delayed until November 2026 - the developers explain this by the need to ensure the expected level of quality.

The postponement of GTA 6's release caused a reaction in the Polish Sejm. It was called a "real scandal" there.

UNN also reported that the developers of the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, together with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, created a special project to warn about mine danger.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologiesMultimedia