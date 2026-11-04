The investigation in the "Midas" case has been completed

The investigation in the "Midas" case concerning corruption schemes in the energy sector has been completed. This was reported by the SAPO on November 4, UNN writes.

The SAPO prosecutor decided to complete the pre-trial investigation in the case concerning a criminal organization that operated in the energy sector and included current and former officials in the energy sector, a businessman well known in the media, and other individuals - the SAPO reported.

The essence of the case

The SAPO noted that, according to the investigation, "members of the criminal organization built large-scale corruption schemes to influence the activities of strategic state-owned enterprises in Ukraine's energy sector, primarily JSC "NAEK "Energoatom," to systematically obtain significant amounts of unlawful benefit under these schemes from December 2020 to November 2025, and to launder funds."

According to the SAPO, the criminal organization's main area of activity "was the systematic receipt of unlawful benefits from counterparties of NAEK "Energoatom" and enterprises of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine in the amount of 10% to 15% of the value of payments made under concluded contracts, as well as for the possibility of extending them or concluding new contracts."

"In the event of a refusal to pay the unlawful benefit, counterparties' payments for services provided / products supplied were blocked, or they were deprived of their supplier status," the SAPO said.

According to the SAPO's published estimate, the total amount of unlawful benefits received during the specified period exceeded USD 111 million and amounted to almost EUR 12 million.

"The legalization of illegally obtained funds was carried out by a separate office of the criminal organization located in central Kyiv. This office kept strict records of funds obtained from Ukraine's energy sector and maintained "black accounting"; it also organized money laundering through a network of non-resident companies or by transferring the funds into the ownership of individuals," the SAPO reported.

According to the SAPO, a significant portion of the operations, including the disbursement of cash, was also carried out outside Ukraine.

As noted, a number of additional proceedings have been separated from the materials of this criminal case, in which the investigation continues into facts involving the provision and receipt of unlawful benefits in the energy sector, money laundering in the interests of other individuals, as well as the commission of other crimes.

Recall

On November 10, 2025, NABU and SAPO reported an operation exposing a corruption scheme to influence strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NAEK "Energoatom." The operation was named "Midas."

Senior officials were involved in the case.