IDF: 4 high-ranking Iranian intelligence officials, including the head of the IRGC intelligence, eliminated

The Israel Defense Forces eliminated four high-ranking Iranian intelligence officers, including the head of intelligence of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the IDF said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday (Sunday), Israeli Air Force fighter jets, following precise IDF intelligence, struck a building in Tehran where several senior Iranian intelligence officials were located. The strike killed the head of the IRGC intelligence organization and his deputy, as well as the head of the intelligence department of the Quds Force and his deputy," the IDF said.

Mohammad Kazemi, the head of the intelligence organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who has held this position since 2022, was reportedly responsible for counterintelligence, espionage, and the persecution of opponents of the Iranian regime in Iran. "In his role, Kazemi oversaw the collection of intelligence on terrorist activities and the surveillance of Iranian citizens to suppress dissent and preserve the Iranian regime," the statement said.

It also mentions his deputy, Mohammad Hassan Mohakek, who, according to the IDF, previously headed the Department of Strategic Intelligence.

"The heads of the Quds Force's intelligence directorate, Mohsen Bakri and his deputy Abu al-Fadl Nikuei, were primarily responsible for operational and intelligence support to members of Iran's 'Axis of Terror,' including Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and militias in Iraq," the statement said.

Bakri and Nikuei, it is noted, "played a significant role in Iran's efforts to restore its presence in Syria and supported Hezbollah's military build-up in Lebanon."

"The elimination of these senior officials follows the elimination of the head of the intelligence directorate of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, who was killed last Friday. This deals a significant blow to the Iranian regime's intelligence apparatus and its ability to carry out terrorist attacks against the State of Israel," the IDF said.

