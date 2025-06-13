$41.490.02
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
09:49 AM • 12279 views
08:47 AM • 31395 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 57837 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 158627 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 148430 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 74875 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
June 12, 03:21 PM • 108173 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
June 12, 12:52 PM • 50258 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 66181 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 59093 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
New army and IRGC commanders in Iran after Israeli strikes, Tehran threatens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1306 views

New commanders of the army and IRGC have been appointed. This happened after reports of the elimination of their predecessors by Israel. The Iranian Minister of Defense promised a "devastating response".

New commanders of the army and IRGC appointed in Iran after reports of the elimination of their predecessors by Israel

New commanders of the army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have been appointed in Iran after reports of the death of their predecessors as a result of Israeli strikes. Tehran promises a "devastating response." This is reported by UNN with reference to Press TV in Telegram.  

Details

According to the Iranian English-language television channel, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has appointed Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour as the new commander-in-chief of the IRGC.

In addition, Major General Abdolrahim Musavi has been appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

It is also reported that Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh has promised Israel and the United States a response.

Wait for our "devastating response." The evil life of the Israeli regime will be interrupted, we are "fully armed, ready" for a long-term war

- he said.

Addition

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a series of air strikes on Tehran and the suburbs of the Iranian capital, as well as on a number of other cities in the country. According to the Israeli side, the attack was preventive in nature and was aimed at destroying facilities related to Iran's nuclear program, as well as military infrastructure.

IAEA after Israeli strikes: Iran's Bushehr NPP and two other facilities were not affected, radiation levels at the Natanz facility are normal13.06.25, 10:22 • 2798 views

In addition, information appeared about the death of the commander of the Iranian army, Mohammad Bagri, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, and the commander of emergency situations in Iran,

MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries13.06.25, 12:49 • 12248 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Israel
Tehran
United States
Iran
