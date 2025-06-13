New army and IRGC commanders in Iran after Israeli strikes, Tehran threatens

New commanders of the army and IRGC appointed in Iran after reports of the elimination of their predecessors by Israel

New commanders of the army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have been appointed in Iran after reports of the death of their predecessors as a result of Israeli strikes. Tehran promises a "devastating response." This is reported by UNN with reference to Press TV in Telegram.

Details

According to the Iranian English-language television channel, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has appointed Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour as the new commander-in-chief of the IRGC.

In addition, Major General Abdolrahim Musavi has been appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

It is also reported that Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh has promised Israel and the United States a response.

Wait for our "devastating response." The evil life of the Israeli regime will be interrupted, we are "fully armed, ready" for a long-term war - he said.

Addition

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a series of air strikes on Tehran and the suburbs of the Iranian capital, as well as on a number of other cities in the country. According to the Israeli side, the attack was preventive in nature and was aimed at destroying facilities related to Iran's nuclear program, as well as military infrastructure.

IAEA after Israeli strikes: Iran's Bushehr NPP and two other facilities were not affected, radiation levels at the Natanz facility are normal

In addition, information appeared about the death of the commander of the Iranian army, Mohammad Bagri, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, and the commander of emergency situations in Iran,

