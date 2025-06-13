IAEA after Israeli strikes: Iranian nuclear power plant in Bushehr and two other facilities were not affected, radiation is normal at the facility in Natanz

$41.490.02
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 05:14 PM • 27253 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 105179 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 96946 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 58132 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 98217 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 46818 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 64551 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 58595 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 54504 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 62472 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

A sabotage occurred at the base of the "Georgian Legion", a fighter died
"Nation of Lions": Israeli army confirms attack on Iranian nuclear facilities
"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbot
Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - media
Israel's operation against Iran: Tehran announced a new strike on a key nuclear facility
Publications
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"08:19 AM • 1078 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> </head> <body> Mariupol. A city of shattered dreams, broken lives, and a destroyed future. In 2014, it miraculously avoided the fate of Donetsk and Luhansk, becoming a symbol of resistance. On June 13, Ukrainian forces liberated the city from Russian-backed militants, raising the Ukrainian flag over the City Council. But that victory was short-lived. In 2022, Mariupol faced a new, even more brutal occupation. The Russian army turned the once-thriving metropolis into ruins, burying thousands of civilians under the rubble. Today, Mariupol is a ghost town. The stench of death still lingers in the air, and the wounds of war are visible everywhere. The occupiers are trying to create a semblance of normal life, but behind the propaganda lies a harsh reality: * **Humanitarian catastrophe:** The city lacks basic necessities: water, food, medicine. People are forced to survive in destroyed houses, without heating or electricity. * **Repression and terror:** The occupiers are conducting mass filtration, persecuting pro-Ukrainian residents. People disappear without a trace, and torture and executions have become commonplace. * **Demographic change:** The Russians are actively resettling people from Russia into Mariupol, trying to change the city's ethnic composition. * **Destruction of identity:** The occupiers are destroying Ukrainian symbols, rewriting history, and imposing Russian culture. Mariupol is not just a city, it is a symbol of Ukrainian resistance. Its residents showed the world their courage and resilience, fighting for their freedom and dignity. We must remember Mariupol. We must do everything possible to liberate it from the Russian occupiers and ensure that those responsible for the crimes committed in the city are brought to justice. Mariupol will be free again. Ukraine will prevail. </body> </html>
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 105179 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM • 96946 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 98217 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 film08:23 AM • 314 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 25501 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 94220 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 106621 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 131152 views
IAEA after Israeli strikes: Iranian nuclear power plant in Bushehr and two other facilities were not affected, radiation is normal at the facility in Natanz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1468 views

After the Israeli strikes, the IAEA reported that the nuclear power plant in Bushehr was not affected, and the radiation level did not increase at the facility in Natanz. The nuclear facility in Isfahan and the plant in Fordow were also not affected.

IAEA after Israeli strikes: Iranian nuclear power plant in Bushehr and two other facilities were not affected, radiation is normal at the facility in Natanz
Google Earth

The IAEA reported on contacts with the Iranian authorities after the Israeli strikes, including on nuclear facilities, and indicated that no increase in radiation levels was observed at the Natanz facility after the attack, the Bushehr NPP was not attacked, and the nuclear facility in Isfahan and the fuel enrichment plant in Fordow were not damaged, UNN writes.

Details

Initially, the IAEA stated that it is "closely monitoring the extremely alarming situation in Iran." "The agency can confirm that the Natanz facility is one of the targets. The agency is in contact with the Iranian authorities regarding radiation levels. We are also in contact with our inspectors in the country," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi was quoted as saying in the agency.

Later, the information was clarified.

"The Iranian authorities informed the IAEA that the Bushehr NPP was not attacked and that no increase in radiation levels was observed at the Natanz facility," Grossi said.

After further contacts with the Iranian authorities, the IAEA also updated information on two more facilities.

"Further contacts with the Iranian authorities confirm that the nuclear facility in Isfahan was not damaged," Grossi said.

"At the moment, the fuel enrichment plant in Fordow has not been damaged," the IAEA Director General said.

Addendum

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks targeted Tehran's nuclear program and army and would continue until the threat is eliminated.

Netanyahu: Israel's operation against Iran will last as long as necessary13.06.25, 04:41 • 3984 views

Iran has vowed to take tough action, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said several commanders and scientists had been killed. Hours after the first Israeli strikes, Tehran launched more than 100 drones in response, Israel said.

Iran has launched over 100 drones towards Israel: IDF is preparing for defense13.06.25, 08:35 • 3066 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Tehran
Binyamin Netanyahu
Iran
