IAEA after Israeli strikes: Iranian nuclear power plant in Bushehr and two other facilities were not affected, radiation is normal at the facility in Natanz
After the Israeli strikes, the IAEA reported that the nuclear power plant in Bushehr was not affected, and the radiation level did not increase at the facility in Natanz. The nuclear facility in Isfahan and the plant in Fordow were also not affected.
The IAEA reported on contacts with the Iranian authorities after the Israeli strikes, including on nuclear facilities, and indicated that no increase in radiation levels was observed at the Natanz facility after the attack, the Bushehr NPP was not attacked, and the nuclear facility in Isfahan and the fuel enrichment plant in Fordow were not damaged, UNN writes.
Initially, the IAEA stated that it is "closely monitoring the extremely alarming situation in Iran." "The agency can confirm that the Natanz facility is one of the targets. The agency is in contact with the Iranian authorities regarding radiation levels. We are also in contact with our inspectors in the country," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi was quoted as saying in the agency.
Later, the information was clarified.
"The Iranian authorities informed the IAEA that the Bushehr NPP was not attacked and that no increase in radiation levels was observed at the Natanz facility," Grossi said.
After further contacts with the Iranian authorities, the IAEA also updated information on two more facilities.
"Further contacts with the Iranian authorities confirm that the nuclear facility in Isfahan was not damaged," Grossi said.
"At the moment, the fuel enrichment plant in Fordow has not been damaged," the IAEA Director General said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks targeted Tehran's nuclear program and army and would continue until the threat is eliminated.
Iran has vowed to take tough action, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said several commanders and scientists had been killed. Hours after the first Israeli strikes, Tehran launched more than 100 drones in response, Israel said.
