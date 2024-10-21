The IAEA continued its monitoring mission at substations key to NPP operation
UNN
IAEA inspectors continued their monitoring mission at a critical substation for the operation of Ukrainian NPPs. The mission will be conducted at all key nuclear power substations according to the agreed schedule.
On October 21, International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors continued their monitoring mission at one of the transmission system operator's substations, which is critical for the operation of Ukrainian NPPs, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.
According to the agency, in accordance with the agreed schedule of visits, the mission will continue in turn at all key nuclear power plants.
"This is the result of the substantive agreements reached during the visit of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and talks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We hope that the presence of IAEA inspectors at the key substations of the main power grid will help maintain nuclear and radiation safety. After all, Russia's attacks on civilian energy facilities, including key substations, directly threaten nuclear and radiation safety throughout Europe," said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga says that, according to intelligence, Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's critical nuclear energy facilities ahead of winter.
