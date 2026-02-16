The High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied Halushchenko's complaint but refused to release the ex-minister from custody
The High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the complaint of former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, but the court denied the defense's request for his release from custody. This was reported by the press service of the HACC, according to UNN.
The High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the complaint of former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, but the court denied the defense's request for his release from custody. This was reported by the press service of the HACC, according to UNN.
Today, February 16, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the complaint of the defense of the former Minister of Energy of Ukraine regarding illegal detention. The investigating judge ruled to determine the actual time of detention of the former Minister of Energy on February 15, 2026, at 06:00. The court denied the defense's request for the suspect's release from custody.
During the crossing of the state border, NABU detectives detained former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko in connection with the "Midas" case.
SAP and NABU notified of suspicion to former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko in the "Midas" case.