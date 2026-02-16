The High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied Halushchenko's complaint but refused to release the ex-minister from custody

$43.100.11
05:19 PM • 2764 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 6908 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
02:18 PM • 10457 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 20046 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 19907 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 40304 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 24355 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 28586 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 34785 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 37415 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weatherVideoFebruary 16, 08:28 AM • 25832 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 15869 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhoto01:28 PM • 22109 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 14096 views
Russian delegation leaves for Geneva tonight: what instructions it has02:49 PM • 4804 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions06:03 PM • 444 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 14128 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 20040 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 40302 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 78383 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Marco Rubio
Herman Halushchenko
Ukraine
United States
Switzerland
State Border of Ukraine
Crimea
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 3034 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 15894 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 26544 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 30178 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 37998 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian

The High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied Halushchenko's complaint but refused to release the ex-minister from custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the complaint of former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, determining the time of detention. The court refused to release the suspect from custody.

The High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied Halushchenko's complaint but refused to release the ex-minister from custody

The High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the complaint of former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, but the court denied the defense's request for his release from custody. This was reported by the press service of the HACC, according to UNN.

Today, February 16, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the complaint of the defense of the former Minister of Energy of Ukraine regarding illegal detention. The investigating judge ruled to determine the actual time of detention of the former Minister of Energy on February 15, 2026, at 06:00. The court denied the defense's request for the suspect's release from custody.

- the statement reads.

Recall

During the crossing of the state border, NABU detectives detained former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko in connection with the "Midas" case.

SAP and NABU notified of suspicion to former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko in the "Midas" case.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Herman Halushchenko