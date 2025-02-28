The hero will return home to Ukraine: Democratic senator on Zelenskyy-Trump meeting
Kyiv • UNN
During their meeting in the Oval Office, Zelenskyy and Trump had a tense argument over security guarantees for Ukraine. The Ukrainian president left the White House early after the conflict.
US Democratic Senator Adam Schiff commented on the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, noting that a hero and a coward met in the Oval Office, and after the meeting, the hero would fly back to Ukraine. Schiff wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.
Today, a hero and a coward are meeting in the Oval Office. And when the meeting is over, the hero will return home to Ukraine,
Addendum Addendum
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense argument in the Oval Office. The altercation between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vance occurred after the President of Ukraine said that Ukraine needs to be given security guarantees and actively involved in negotiations.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peace if America was involved, adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelenskiy leaves the White House early after a dispute with Trump.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk saidthat Ukrainians are not alone. He made this statement on X after a dispute between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.