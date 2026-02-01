$42.850.00
The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 3518 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
06:56 AM • 11345 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 27983 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 46298 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 33883 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 32301 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 26327 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 16464 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 14033 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
Popular news
ISW: cascading power outages in Ukraine during the "truce" are not a significant concession from RussiaFebruary 1, 02:39 AM • 9880 views
No protracted war: Trump considers options for swift military action against Iran - WSJFebruary 1, 03:13 AM • 6672 views
Democrats refuse to help Republicans pass funding package to avoid 'shutdown' - MediaFebruary 1, 03:48 AM • 4824 views
Enemy UAV hits house in Dnipro, two people killedPhotoFebruary 1, 05:39 AM • 11054 views
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideo06:27 AM • 5988 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 46191 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 75214 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 54078 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 59991 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 61652 views
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideo06:27 AM • 6178 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 24562 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 27588 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 30655 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 31645 views
The GUR special unit successfully destroyed an occupiers' ammunition depot in Kharkiv region without losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

In December 2025, the "Freedom of Russia Legion" group destroyed an ammunition depot in Kharkiv region. There were no losses among the fighters.

The GUR special unit successfully destroyed an occupiers' ammunition depot in Kharkiv region without losses

In December 2025, a reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's special unit "Legion "Freedom of Russia"" conducted a successful operation in the rear of Russian troops in the Kharkiv region. As a result, an enemy field ammunition depot was destroyed, with no losses among the unit's fighters. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In December 2025, a reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's special unit "Legion "Freedom of Russia"" carried out a successful operation deep in the enemy's rear in the Kharkiv region.

- the post states.

According to the information provided, the legionnaires covertly penetrated more than 7 kilometers into the enemy's combat formations. They discovered a field ammunition depot of Russian troops and destroyed it along with the security personnel.

The destroyed object played an important role in ensuring the supply and rotation of occupation units in the Kupyansk area and directly affected their tactical stability. The sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" are consistently increasing the intensity of their actions deep in the enemy's rear - from pinpoint strikes to systemic pressure on logistics, command, and support elements of the occupation forces.

- the post states.

The report also states that earlier, units of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" disabled a logistics route in the Zaporizhzhia direction, which was used to supply metal for the military infrastructure of temporarily occupied Crimea.

They also eliminated enemy personnel at a UAV control point in the Pokrovsk direction - operators and control elements involved in reconnaissance and fire adjustment were eliminated. The Legion's priority remains unchanged - disorganization of command systems, disruption of logistics, and reduction of enemy combat capabilities even before they reach the line of contact. This is also facilitated by the resistance movement of the Legion "Freedom of Russia", which systematically destroys enemy military infrastructure on the territory of the Russian Federation.

- reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine eliminated Kenyan citizen Clinton Nyapara Mogesu, born in 1997, in the Donetsk direction. He signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense after working in Qatar and died during a "meat assault."

Alla Kiosak

War in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kenya
Qatar
Crimea
Kupiansk