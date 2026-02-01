In December 2025, a reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's special unit "Legion "Freedom of Russia"" conducted a successful operation in the rear of Russian troops in the Kharkiv region. As a result, an enemy field ammunition depot was destroyed, with no losses among the unit's fighters. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

In December 2025, a reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's special unit "Legion "Freedom of Russia"" carried out a successful operation deep in the enemy's rear in the Kharkiv region. - the post states.

According to the information provided, the legionnaires covertly penetrated more than 7 kilometers into the enemy's combat formations. They discovered a field ammunition depot of Russian troops and destroyed it along with the security personnel.

The destroyed object played an important role in ensuring the supply and rotation of occupation units in the Kupyansk area and directly affected their tactical stability. The sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" are consistently increasing the intensity of their actions deep in the enemy's rear - from pinpoint strikes to systemic pressure on logistics, command, and support elements of the occupation forces. - the post states.

The report also states that earlier, units of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" disabled a logistics route in the Zaporizhzhia direction, which was used to supply metal for the military infrastructure of temporarily occupied Crimea.

They also eliminated enemy personnel at a UAV control point in the Pokrovsk direction - operators and control elements involved in reconnaissance and fire adjustment were eliminated. The Legion's priority remains unchanged - disorganization of command systems, disruption of logistics, and reduction of enemy combat capabilities even before they reach the line of contact. This is also facilitated by the resistance movement of the Legion "Freedom of Russia", which systematically destroys enemy military infrastructure on the territory of the Russian Federation. - reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

