The government has allocated nearly UAH 355 million for shelters in maternity hospitals and the protection of hospitals

The government has allocated UAH 354.6 million to repair shelters in maternity hospitals and strengthen the protection of hospitals. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, UAH 294.8 million will go toward repairing shelters at 84 facilities where births are delivered. The shelters will be equipped taking into account the needs of pregnant women, women in labor and newborns, so that they have heating, lighting, water and ventilation.

It is important that women who have difficulty moving around can get there safely. Medical workers will be able to deliver babies and care for mothers and children even during air raid alerts - the head of government noted.

He specified that another UAH 59.8 million will go toward strengthening the protection of healthcare facilities under the management of the Ministry of Health that have inpatient departments.

These include operating rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, delivery rooms and more. Gabions, metal roller shutters and impact-resistant protective film on windows will be installed for this purpose - Koretskyi said.

He added that the funds would be reallocated within the Ministry of Health's budget, so this would not require additional expenditures.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers is preparing changes to the rules under which Ukrainian enterprises may continue operating during a yellow-level air raid alert. Businesses are promised more time to equip shelters, will be allowed to use protective structures nearby, and the requirements will be linked to the number of people at the facility.

Outside school hours, shelters in schools will be available to everyone — clarification from the State Emergency Service