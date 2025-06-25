The government approved changes to the state budget for UAH 412 billion to close the hole for the army – People's Deputy

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved changes to the state budget for 2025 by UAH 412+ billion to increase spending on defense and security.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, and told the details of the bill, which will soon be registered in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

The Cabinet approved changes to the Budget for 2025 by UAH 412+ billion to close the hole in the army. The bill will soon be registered in the Rada - Zheleznyak wrote in Telegram.

Zheleznyak told about the details of the changes to the Budget 2025:

the bill proposes to adjust the expenditure part of the state budget by UAH 397,492.2 million, including increasing expenditures under certain budget programs by UAH 448,833.5 million (of which UAH 412,374.9 million for the security and defense sector) and reducing expenditures and granting loans by UAH 51,341.3 million;

to cover additional expenditures and ensure the balancing of budget indicators, it is proposed to increase state budget revenues by UAH 147,492.2 million and finance the general fund of the state budget through debt operations by UAH 250,000.0 million.

To close the hole, dear business, you will be collected +150 billion more than planned + 250 billion will be borrowed - Zheleznyak explained.

Addition

The Ministry of Finance hopes that changes to this year's state budget will be submitted for voting during the next session of the Verkhovna Rada.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee, MP Roksolana Pidlasa, previously stated that the Cabinet is preparing to submit changes to the state budget for approximately UAH 400 billion to the Verkhovna Rada. These expenditures, according to her, will be covered by overfulfillment of tax and customs revenues, domestic government bonds, as well as grants from partners, and there will be no interruptions in the provision of military personnel.

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak stated that Ukraine lacks money to purchase weapons - approximately UAH 400 billion. He pointed out that the budget needs to be revised.

On June 5, Minister of Finance Marchenko stated that funding for the Armed Forces is currently insufficient, so the Ministry of Finance is preparing to revise the state budget for 2025. At the same time, a plan is being prepared in case of prolonged hostilities in 2026.

The National Bank is convinced that there will be no need or grounds for opening an emission channel: there is an understanding of how to act when there is a need to cover the state budget deficit, effectively and safely for macroeconomic stability.