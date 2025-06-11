Ukraine does not plan to raise taxes to replenish the state budget this year - MP
Kyiv • UNN
This year, there are no plans to raise taxes because there is an overfulfillment of the revenue plan by UAH 41 billion. Assistance from partners will also be used, including UAH 82 billion from Britain for weapons.
There are no plans to increase taxes in Ukraine this year, as there is an overfulfillment of the revenue plan. In addition, the state can rely on assistance from international partners. This is reported by UNN with reference to the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget Issues, Member of Parliament Roxolana Pidlasa.
Details
According to her, the state budget deficit will be covered by other sources.
Tax increases are definitely not planned, especially since we have a certain overperformance in the State Tax Service. Together, the STS and the Customs Service overfulfilled the revenue plan by UAH 41 billion in 5 months of this year. These funds will certainly be used for defense needs. In addition, the United Kingdom provided funds for the purchase of weapons. This is the first money from international partners that can be used for defense needs. We are talking about UAH 82 billion this year.
Thanks to such support, according to her, the government will be able to redirect a part of the state's own resources to defense needs.
In addition, Pidlasa added, the government will continue to place securities on the domestic market to attract loans from the population.
Our plan to attract domestic government bonds for 2025 is actually less than the actual borrowing in 2024. That is, there is room here to borrow more and direct these funds to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Recall
The government is preparing to submit to the Verkhovna Rada amendments to the state budget for approximately UAH 400 billion. These expenses will be covered by overfulfillment of tax and customs revenues, domestic government bonds, and grants from partners. There will be no interruptions in providing for military personnel, the Cabinet of Ministers expects.