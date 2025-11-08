The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 181 combat engagements during the day

Over the past day, 181 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00 on November 8, 2025, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 74 air strikes, used ten missiles, and dropped 164 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,923 shellings, including 148 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 6,184 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes hit, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Yablukove, Rivnopillia, Chervone, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Yesterday, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy. - the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks. The enemy launched eight air strikes, dropped a total of 19 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 187 artillery shellings, including 11 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Over the past day, in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, there were 11 combat engagements in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, and in the direction of Dvorichanske.

In the Kupiansk direction, nine enemy attacks were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy near Kupiansk, Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka, and in the direction of Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, Torske, Zarichne, and in the direction of the settlement of Korovyn Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked near the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Zvanivka, Vyyimka. In total, 14 combat engagements took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders successfully stopped four enemy attacks near Minkivka and Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 62 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Chervonyi Yar, Hrodivka, Dachensk, Novohrodivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, Novoekonomichne, and in the direction of the settlements of Novopavlivka and Kucheriv Yar.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 32 enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Verbove, Sichneve, Orestopil, Pavlivka, Novohryhorivka, Novovasylivske, Rybne, Novomykolaivka, and in the direction of Yehorivka and Ternuvate.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks by the invaders near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

On November 7, the Russian army lost 1,190 servicemen and 98 units of equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.11.25 amount to 1,150,100 people.

