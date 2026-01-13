The front is the most difficult, but Russian losses should not decrease - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy heard Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi's report, noting that the front is the most difficult. He emphasized that Russian losses should not decrease, and defense on the front is a strength in diplomacy.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and emphasized that "it is difficult everywhere now, on the front line - the most difficult," UNN reports.
Today, there was a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. It is difficult everywhere now, on the front line - the most difficult. Given both the weather and Russian attempts to pretend that they are not concerned about the need to end this war. Assaults continue. The defense of our positions continues.
The President thanked each of our units, each of our soldiers, sergeants, and officers who achieve results for the sake of Ukraine.
Pokrovsk direction, Huliaipole, Kupyansk direction - all directions where it is needed. Russian losses should not decrease. Our defense on the front is our strength in diplomacy. Ukraine must be strong. I thank everyone who fights for this and who works for Ukraine.
72 combat engagements recorded at the front: 26 attacks already repelled in the Pokrovsk direction13.01.26, 17:12 • 1732 views