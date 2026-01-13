The front is the most difficult, but Russian losses should not decrease - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and emphasized that "it is difficult everywhere now, on the front line - the most difficult," UNN reports.

Today, there was a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. It is difficult everywhere now, on the front line - the most difficult. Given both the weather and Russian attempts to pretend that they are not concerned about the need to end this war. Assaults continue. The defense of our positions continues.