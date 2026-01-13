$43.260.18
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
02:15 PM • 11590 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 14934 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
January 13, 12:46 PM
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
January 12, 05:49 PM
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
January 12, 04:29 PM
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
January 13, 12:46 PM
The front is the most difficult, but Russian losses should not decrease - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

President Zelenskyy heard Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi's report, noting that the front is the most difficult. He emphasized that Russian losses should not decrease, and defense on the front is a strength in diplomacy.

The front is the most difficult, but Russian losses should not decrease - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and emphasized that "it is difficult everywhere now, on the front line - the most difficult," UNN reports.

Today, there was a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. It is difficult everywhere now, on the front line - the most difficult. Given both the weather and Russian attempts to pretend that they are not concerned about the need to end this war. Assaults continue. The defense of our positions continues.

- Zelenskyy said.

The President thanked each of our units, each of our soldiers, sergeants, and officers who achieve results for the sake of Ukraine.

Pokrovsk direction, Huliaipole, Kupyansk direction - all directions where it is needed. Russian losses should not decrease. Our defense on the front is our strength in diplomacy. Ukraine must be strong. I thank everyone who fights for this and who works for Ukraine.

- summarized the Head of State.

72 combat engagements recorded at the front: 26 attacks already repelled in the Pokrovsk direction13.01.26, 17:12 • 1732 views

Antonina Tumanova

